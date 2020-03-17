14 Whistling Isle

Amenities

Elegant!!This beautiful and highly upgraded house will WOW you and take your breath away! It is located on the highly desirable area of Woodbridge. Boasting with character, Highly upgraded and open floor plan with a designer touch, exquisite taste of design. Recently remodeled master shower, brand new paint throughout the house and wood flooring in bedrooms. Gourmet and modern kitchen with a huge pantry, built-in microwave, top of the line stainless steel appliances, rich granite countertop and much more.. Gorgeous bathrooms with a modern design. Wood flooring throughout. Brand new roof and much more…THIS HOUSE HAS IT ALL. Formal living and dining area with amazing view of beautiful atrium, Perfect ZEN place. Beautiful, cozy family room with large windows and views to the back yard. Best place to entertain. THIS ONE OF A KIND single level house is perfect for any family type. The community offers resort like amenities such as two lakes Pool, Spa, Parks. Also very close to award winning schools. Please note that there is NO A/C in the house, make sure you are ok with that before calling. Call or Text Linda at 949-500-4395 for showing appts.