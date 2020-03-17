All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14 Whistling Isle

14 Whistling Isle · No Longer Available
Location

14 Whistling Isle, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Elegant!!This beautiful and highly upgraded house will WOW you and take your breath away! It is located on the highly desirable area of Woodbridge. Boasting with character, Highly upgraded and open floor plan with a designer touch, exquisite taste of design. Recently remodeled master shower, brand new paint throughout the house and wood flooring in bedrooms. Gourmet and modern kitchen with a huge pantry, built-in microwave, top of the line stainless steel appliances, rich granite countertop and much more.. Gorgeous bathrooms with a modern design. Wood flooring throughout. Brand new roof and much more…THIS HOUSE HAS IT ALL. Formal living and dining area with amazing view of beautiful atrium, Perfect ZEN place. Beautiful, cozy family room with large windows and views to the back yard. Best place to entertain. THIS ONE OF A KIND single level house is perfect for any family type. The community offers resort like amenities such as two lakes Pool, Spa, Parks. Also very close to award winning schools. Please note that there is NO A/C in the house, make sure you are ok with that before calling. Call or Text Linda at 949-500-4395 for showing appts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Whistling Isle have any available units?
14 Whistling Isle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 14 Whistling Isle have?
Some of 14 Whistling Isle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Whistling Isle currently offering any rent specials?
14 Whistling Isle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Whistling Isle pet-friendly?
No, 14 Whistling Isle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 14 Whistling Isle offer parking?
Yes, 14 Whistling Isle does offer parking.
Does 14 Whistling Isle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Whistling Isle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Whistling Isle have a pool?
Yes, 14 Whistling Isle has a pool.
Does 14 Whistling Isle have accessible units?
No, 14 Whistling Isle does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Whistling Isle have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Whistling Isle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Whistling Isle have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Whistling Isle does not have units with air conditioning.
