14 Portside

Amenities

putting green granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court bocce court gym parking playground pool putting green garage tennis court volleyball court

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RENT. A rare find in the heart of Woodbridge that's in a prime location nestled 'inside the loop'. This lovely DETACHED Seaport Collection home is just steps from the lake and beach lagoon. From the moment you walk past the cute white picket fence you will see the charm of this home. Remodeled kitchen features granite countertops, loads of storage, stainless steel appliances and a utility room with large pantry area. Large dining area overlooks the beautiful backyard. Gorgeous family room features a cozy brick fireplace with custom mantle. Ideal den off the main entry has plenty of space for a home office, playroom or workout area. Upstairs features three bedrooms including a secondary bedroom with high ceilings and an en-suite remodeled bathroom. Spacious master has high ceilings and a beautifully remodeled bathroom. Large backyard with putting green is a great place to entertain, play or relax. Other features include newer windows and doors, hardwood floors, inside laundry and attached garage with loads of storage. Award-winning schools within walking distance. Fantastic Woodbridge resort-style amenities include 2 lakes with sand beach lagoons, boating & fishing, 20 pools, 20+ tennis courts, basketball, volleyball, bocce ball, playgrounds, parks, fitness course, and a multitude of family-friendly activities. In addition, this lovely property is in easy walking distance to grocery store, restaurants, banking and entertainment.