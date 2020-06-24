All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 14 Portside.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
14 Portside
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:45 AM

14 Portside

14 Portside · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

14 Portside, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

putting green
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
gym
parking
playground
pool
putting green
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RENT. A rare find in the heart of Woodbridge that's in a prime location nestled 'inside the loop'. This lovely DETACHED Seaport Collection home is just steps from the lake and beach lagoon. From the moment you walk past the cute white picket fence you will see the charm of this home. Remodeled kitchen features granite countertops, loads of storage, stainless steel appliances and a utility room with large pantry area. Large dining area overlooks the beautiful backyard. Gorgeous family room features a cozy brick fireplace with custom mantle. Ideal den off the main entry has plenty of space for a home office, playroom or workout area. Upstairs features three bedrooms including a secondary bedroom with high ceilings and an en-suite remodeled bathroom. Spacious master has high ceilings and a beautifully remodeled bathroom. Large backyard with putting green is a great place to entertain, play or relax. Other features include newer windows and doors, hardwood floors, inside laundry and attached garage with loads of storage. Award-winning schools within walking distance. Fantastic Woodbridge resort-style amenities include 2 lakes with sand beach lagoons, boating & fishing, 20 pools, 20+ tennis courts, basketball, volleyball, bocce ball, playgrounds, parks, fitness course, and a multitude of family-friendly activities. In addition, this lovely property is in easy walking distance to grocery store, restaurants, banking and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Portside have any available units?
14 Portside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 14 Portside have?
Some of 14 Portside's amenities include putting green, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Portside currently offering any rent specials?
14 Portside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Portside pet-friendly?
No, 14 Portside is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 14 Portside offer parking?
Yes, 14 Portside offers parking.
Does 14 Portside have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Portside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Portside have a pool?
Yes, 14 Portside has a pool.
Does 14 Portside have accessible units?
No, 14 Portside does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Portside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Portside has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Portside have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Portside does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology