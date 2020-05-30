All apartments in Irvine
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

14 Lexington

14 Lexington · No Longer Available
Location

14 Lexington, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LEXINGTON Custom Built Home by Peter's - Property Id: 160114

Completely remodeled Peter's Company custom built home. Spacious two story, 4 Bedroom, 3 Baths + two large bonus rooms. Spacious, sunlit kitchen with stove, microwave and dishwasher. Breakfast nook, sun room, separate dining room. Large step down living room, family room with two brick wood burning fireplaces, hardwood and Italian tile floors, large multi windows with Venetian blinds. Master bathroom has dual vanity sinks with Italian marble counter top and a soaking tub. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closets, mirrored closet doors, fireplace. Low maintenance yard with citrus and avocado threes. Front parking for 3 to 5 cars. Serene culdesac in Irvine near award winning and top rated Irvine Unified Schools, parks, walking trails, retail shops, restaurants and quick access to I-5 freeway.
Amenities: unfurnished, low maintenance shaded backyard, laundry room - no appliances.
Pet policies: sorry No Pets. No Smoking.
Lease length: 12 months OR Longer Term Negotiable. $3,950.00
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/160114p
Property Id 160114

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5171807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Lexington have any available units?
14 Lexington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 14 Lexington have?
Some of 14 Lexington's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Lexington currently offering any rent specials?
14 Lexington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Lexington pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 Lexington is pet friendly.
Does 14 Lexington offer parking?
Yes, 14 Lexington offers parking.
Does 14 Lexington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Lexington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Lexington have a pool?
No, 14 Lexington does not have a pool.
Does 14 Lexington have accessible units?
No, 14 Lexington does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Lexington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Lexington has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Lexington have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Lexington does not have units with air conditioning.

