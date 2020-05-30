14 Lexington

Amenities

LEXINGTON Custom Built Home by Peter's - Property Id: 160114



Completely remodeled Peter's Company custom built home. Spacious two story, 4 Bedroom, 3 Baths + two large bonus rooms. Spacious, sunlit kitchen with stove, microwave and dishwasher. Breakfast nook, sun room, separate dining room. Large step down living room, family room with two brick wood burning fireplaces, hardwood and Italian tile floors, large multi windows with Venetian blinds. Master bathroom has dual vanity sinks with Italian marble counter top and a soaking tub. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closets, mirrored closet doors, fireplace. Low maintenance yard with citrus and avocado threes. Front parking for 3 to 5 cars. Serene culdesac in Irvine near award winning and top rated Irvine Unified Schools, parks, walking trails, retail shops, restaurants and quick access to I-5 freeway.

Amenities: unfurnished, low maintenance shaded backyard, laundry room - no appliances.

Pet policies: sorry No Pets. No Smoking.

Lease length: 12 months OR Longer Term Negotiable. $3,950.00

