Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

14 Cedarspring

14 Cedarspring · No Longer Available
Location

14 Cedarspring, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Wonderful 5 BD 3 BA Two Story Home, Woodbridge Irvine - **** NO PETS PLEASE **** Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath single family home located in prime location inside the loop near the North Lake in Woodbridge. Features include: Newer laminate wood flooring throughout, living room with cathedral vaulted ceiling, family room with fireplace, kitchen with granite counters and newer cabinetry, formal dining, main floor guest bedroom and full bath downstairs, four bedrooms + an office loft upstairs, attached 3 car garage with finished garage floor, big and beautiful backyard with patio cover, this home is located within easy walking distance to the lake, pool and tennis courts, Woodbridge has 2 lakes, 44 parks and excellent schools.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5070170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Cedarspring have any available units?
14 Cedarspring doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 14 Cedarspring have?
Some of 14 Cedarspring's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Cedarspring currently offering any rent specials?
14 Cedarspring is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Cedarspring pet-friendly?
No, 14 Cedarspring is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 14 Cedarspring offer parking?
Yes, 14 Cedarspring offers parking.
Does 14 Cedarspring have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Cedarspring does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Cedarspring have a pool?
Yes, 14 Cedarspring has a pool.
Does 14 Cedarspring have accessible units?
No, 14 Cedarspring does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Cedarspring have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Cedarspring does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Cedarspring have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Cedarspring does not have units with air conditioning.
