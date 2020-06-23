14 Cedarspring

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Wonderful 5 BD 3 BA Two Story Home, Woodbridge Irvine - **** NO PETS PLEASE **** Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath single family home located in prime location inside the loop near the North Lake in Woodbridge. Features include: Newer laminate wood flooring throughout, living room with cathedral vaulted ceiling, family room with fireplace, kitchen with granite counters and newer cabinetry, formal dining, main floor guest bedroom and full bath downstairs, four bedrooms + an office loft upstairs, attached 3 car garage with finished garage floor, big and beautiful backyard with patio cover, this home is located within easy walking distance to the lake, pool and tennis courts, Woodbridge has 2 lakes, 44 parks and excellent schools.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5070170)