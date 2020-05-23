All apartments in Irvine
Last updated January 9 2020 at 6:03 PM

14 Castlebar

14 Castlebar · No Longer Available
Location

14 Castlebar, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Look no further than this move-in ready home located in the coveted gated Oak Creek community. This property offers you the opportunity to enjoy functional living spaces with incredible flow. Spacious downstairs living spaces surround a lovely and serene courtyard where you can enjoy afternoon tea under the shade of a lemon tree. The kitchen with its large center island and abundant cabinet space boasts all-new top of the line built in stainless steel appliances and a highly rated French door refrigerator with ice maker surely to impress. You will have direct access to the 3 car garage from the kitchen, where you will find plenty of cabinets and shelving for storage. There's a downstairs room that can either double as a bedroom or study in close vicinity to a downstairs to a 3/4 bathroom. Upstairs is a nicely sized loft space, with built-in cabinetry and storage, centering the two bedrooms, dual-sinked bathroom, laundry room, and spacious master bedroom with master bath and walk-in closet. When you see the beautifully landscaped and very private backyard, you will easily imagine numerous days and nights of outdoor/indoor entertaining. Neighborhood amenities include swimming pool, spa and park area. Don't miss this opportunity to live in this well-maintained home, with easy access to the freeway, shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Castlebar have any available units?
14 Castlebar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 14 Castlebar have?
Some of 14 Castlebar's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Castlebar currently offering any rent specials?
14 Castlebar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Castlebar pet-friendly?
No, 14 Castlebar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 14 Castlebar offer parking?
Yes, 14 Castlebar offers parking.
Does 14 Castlebar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Castlebar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Castlebar have a pool?
Yes, 14 Castlebar has a pool.
Does 14 Castlebar have accessible units?
No, 14 Castlebar does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Castlebar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Castlebar has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Castlebar have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Castlebar does not have units with air conditioning.

