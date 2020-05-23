14 Castlebar

Amenities

Look no further than this move-in ready home located in the coveted gated Oak Creek community. This property offers you the opportunity to enjoy functional living spaces with incredible flow. Spacious downstairs living spaces surround a lovely and serene courtyard where you can enjoy afternoon tea under the shade of a lemon tree. The kitchen with its large center island and abundant cabinet space boasts all-new top of the line built in stainless steel appliances and a highly rated French door refrigerator with ice maker surely to impress. You will have direct access to the 3 car garage from the kitchen, where you will find plenty of cabinets and shelving for storage. There's a downstairs room that can either double as a bedroom or study in close vicinity to a downstairs to a 3/4 bathroom. Upstairs is a nicely sized loft space, with built-in cabinetry and storage, centering the two bedrooms, dual-sinked bathroom, laundry room, and spacious master bedroom with master bath and walk-in closet. When you see the beautifully landscaped and very private backyard, you will easily imagine numerous days and nights of outdoor/indoor entertaining. Neighborhood amenities include swimming pool, spa and park area. Don't miss this opportunity to live in this well-maintained home, with easy access to the freeway, shopping and entertainment.