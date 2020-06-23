14 Blazing Star

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Fabulous ready to move into pool home with spa in the neighborhood of Deerfield. Newer flooring and carpeting . Great back yard enclosed and plenty

of patio area for entertaining. Newer forced air unit with ac. Spacious family room with lots of storage. Formal living room with fireplace and dining

room. No Smokers and good credit. Long term tenant preferred. Tenant to use gas dryer only.



Fantastic community with play areas and park facilities.