Fabulous ready to move into pool home with spa in the neighborhood of Deerfield. Newer flooring and carpeting . Great back yard enclosed and plenty of patio area for entertaining. Newer forced air unit with ac. Spacious family room with lots of storage. Formal living room with fireplace and dining room. No Smokers and good credit. Long term tenant preferred. Tenant to use gas dryer only.
Fantastic community with play areas and park facilities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14 Blazing Star have any available units?
What amenities does 14 Blazing Star have?
Some of 14 Blazing Star's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Blazing Star currently offering any rent specials?
