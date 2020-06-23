All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:51 PM

14 Blazing Star

14 Blazing Star · No Longer Available
Location

14 Blazing Star, Irvine, CA 92604
Deerfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fabulous ready to move into pool home with spa in the neighborhood of Deerfield. Newer flooring and carpeting . Great back yard enclosed and plenty
of patio area for entertaining. Newer forced air unit with ac. Spacious family room with lots of storage. Formal living room with fireplace and dining
room. No Smokers and good credit. Long term tenant preferred. Tenant to use gas dryer only.

Fantastic community with play areas and park facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Blazing Star have any available units?
14 Blazing Star doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 14 Blazing Star have?
Some of 14 Blazing Star's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Blazing Star currently offering any rent specials?
14 Blazing Star is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Blazing Star pet-friendly?
No, 14 Blazing Star is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 14 Blazing Star offer parking?
Yes, 14 Blazing Star offers parking.
Does 14 Blazing Star have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Blazing Star does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Blazing Star have a pool?
Yes, 14 Blazing Star has a pool.
Does 14 Blazing Star have accessible units?
No, 14 Blazing Star does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Blazing Star have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Blazing Star has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Blazing Star have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14 Blazing Star has units with air conditioning.

