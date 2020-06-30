14 Augusta

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy single story 2 bedroom home located in the heart of Northwood, Irvine. Light and Bright kitchen. Two bedrooms all conveniently located on the main floor. Spacious master bedroom with attached Master Bath. Bathroom has an updated walk in shower and two closets. Laundry is conveniently located inside. Two car attached garage for added safety and ease of parking. This home is in close proximity to the 5 freeway, Shopping Centers, and Heritage Park Community & Aquatics Center. Attend Award Winning Irvine Unified Schools!