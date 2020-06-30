All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 15 2020 at 7:12 AM

14 Augusta

14 Augusta · No Longer Available
Location

14 Augusta, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy single story 2 bedroom home located in the heart of Northwood, Irvine. Light and Bright kitchen. Two bedrooms all conveniently located on the main floor. Spacious master bedroom with attached Master Bath. Bathroom has an updated walk in shower and two closets. Laundry is conveniently located inside. Two car attached garage for added safety and ease of parking. This home is in close proximity to the 5 freeway, Shopping Centers, and Heritage Park Community & Aquatics Center. Attend Award Winning Irvine Unified Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Augusta have any available units?
14 Augusta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 14 Augusta have?
Some of 14 Augusta's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Augusta currently offering any rent specials?
14 Augusta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Augusta pet-friendly?
No, 14 Augusta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 14 Augusta offer parking?
Yes, 14 Augusta offers parking.
Does 14 Augusta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Augusta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Augusta have a pool?
No, 14 Augusta does not have a pool.
Does 14 Augusta have accessible units?
No, 14 Augusta does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Augusta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Augusta has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Augusta have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Augusta does not have units with air conditioning.

