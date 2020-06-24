Amenities

A beautiful single family house locates at center of Northwood area. Walking distance to Santiago Hills Elementary school, Sierra Vista Middle school and Northwood High school, Zion super market. Also close to Spectrum, Great Park and shopping area. High ceiling with windows and sky light make whole house very bright. European shower custom sinks & fixtures, Mirrored closets doors. Large landscape lot with large backyard patio and cover.HOA has two pools, Spas, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, Volleyball court.