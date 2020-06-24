All apartments in Irvine
14 Alba W
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14 Alba W

14 Alba West · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

14 Alba West, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
A beautiful single family house locates at center of Northwood area. Walking distance to Santiago Hills Elementary school, Sierra Vista Middle school and Northwood High school, Zion super market. Also close to Spectrum, Great Park and shopping area. High ceiling with windows and sky light make whole house very bright. European shower custom sinks & fixtures, Mirrored closets doors. Large landscape lot with large backyard patio and cover.HOA has two pools, Spas, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, Volleyball court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Alba W have any available units?
14 Alba W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 14 Alba W have?
Some of 14 Alba W's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Alba W currently offering any rent specials?
14 Alba W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Alba W pet-friendly?
No, 14 Alba W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 14 Alba W offer parking?
No, 14 Alba W does not offer parking.
Does 14 Alba W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Alba W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Alba W have a pool?
Yes, 14 Alba W has a pool.
Does 14 Alba W have accessible units?
No, 14 Alba W does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Alba W have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Alba W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Alba W have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Alba W does not have units with air conditioning.
