139 Toretta

Brand new and bright 4 Bedroom + 3 Bathroom detached home in the Orchard Hills Reserve gated community, LAGO neighborhood build by Irvine pacific, surrounded by shopping ,dining , and entertainment centers. Residence includes main floor Bedroom and full bathroom , 3 bedrooms 2 baths upstairs, Gourmet KitchenAid stainless steel appliances, including cooktop ,oven microwave combination, dishwasher and hood, Great room is further enhanced by the panoramic sliding glass door. Home is in walking distance to Reserve's private resort style community park and pool area.