Last updated April 3 2020 at 9:36 AM

139 Toretta

139 Toretta · No Longer Available
Location

139 Toretta, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
Brand new and bright 4 Bedroom + 3 Bathroom detached home in the Orchard Hills Reserve gated community, LAGO neighborhood build by Irvine pacific, surrounded by shopping ,dining , and entertainment centers. Residence includes main floor Bedroom and full bathroom , 3 bedrooms 2 baths upstairs, Gourmet KitchenAid stainless steel appliances, including cooktop ,oven microwave combination, dishwasher and hood, Great room is further enhanced by the panoramic sliding glass door. Home is in walking distance to Reserve's private resort style community park and pool area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Toretta have any available units?
139 Toretta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 139 Toretta have?
Some of 139 Toretta's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Toretta currently offering any rent specials?
139 Toretta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Toretta pet-friendly?
No, 139 Toretta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 139 Toretta offer parking?
No, 139 Toretta does not offer parking.
Does 139 Toretta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Toretta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Toretta have a pool?
Yes, 139 Toretta has a pool.
Does 139 Toretta have accessible units?
No, 139 Toretta does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Toretta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 Toretta has units with dishwashers.
Does 139 Toretta have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 Toretta does not have units with air conditioning.

