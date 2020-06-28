All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 139 Gulfstream.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
139 Gulfstream
Last updated December 9 2019 at 10:14 AM

139 Gulfstream

139 Gulfstream · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

139 Gulfstream, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
BRAND NEW, Never Been Lived Before Home! Gorgeous, Corner Lot and Amazing THREE BEDROOM home in the highly desirable Eastwood Village. An ideal open floor plan for family and entertaining with spacious yard, open kitchen and expanded dining area. Kitchen is equipped with granite counter tops, gas range, stainless steel appliances and center island that can be used as a dining counter. Recessed lighting and vaulted ceiling throughout the home make it very spacious, light and bright. Large backyard with beautiful landscape. Enjoy the resort like amenities of clubhouse, swimming and wading pools, sport courts and parks. The home is conveniently located close to award-winning schools, shopping centers, Jeffrey Trail open space and easy access to to all major freeways. The home is Move-in Ready. Don't miss this great opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Gulfstream have any available units?
139 Gulfstream doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 139 Gulfstream have?
Some of 139 Gulfstream's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Gulfstream currently offering any rent specials?
139 Gulfstream is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Gulfstream pet-friendly?
No, 139 Gulfstream is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 139 Gulfstream offer parking?
Yes, 139 Gulfstream offers parking.
Does 139 Gulfstream have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Gulfstream does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Gulfstream have a pool?
Yes, 139 Gulfstream has a pool.
Does 139 Gulfstream have accessible units?
No, 139 Gulfstream does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Gulfstream have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 Gulfstream has units with dishwashers.
Does 139 Gulfstream have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 Gulfstream does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology