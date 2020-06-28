139 Gulfstream

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

BRAND NEW, Never Been Lived Before Home! Gorgeous, Corner Lot and Amazing THREE BEDROOM home in the highly desirable Eastwood Village. An ideal open floor plan for family and entertaining with spacious yard, open kitchen and expanded dining area. Kitchen is equipped with granite counter tops, gas range, stainless steel appliances and center island that can be used as a dining counter. Recessed lighting and vaulted ceiling throughout the home make it very spacious, light and bright. Large backyard with beautiful landscape. Enjoy the resort like amenities of clubhouse, swimming and wading pools, sport courts and parks. The home is conveniently located close to award-winning schools, shopping centers, Jeffrey Trail open space and easy access to to all major freeways. The home is Move-in Ready. Don't miss this great opportunity!