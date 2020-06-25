All apartments in Irvine
139 Beechmont
139 Beechmont

139 Beechmont · No Longer Available
Location

139 Beechmont, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Exceptional and Meticulously Maintained 4 Bedrooms 3 Full Bathrooms with 2-Car Garage Home in the Prestigious Stonegate Community! Located In A Premium Lot With No One Behind! Expansive Open Floor Plan With Main Floor Bedroom Plus Full Bath Downstairs! Gorgeous Hardwood Flooring, Designer Carpets, Upgraded Baths and Tiles, Custom Built-In Cabinets, Crown Moldings, Beautiful Window Draperies, Plantation Shutters, Rolling Shades and Many Other Upgrades! Stunning Chef Gourmet Kitchen With Quartz Counter-Tops, Center Island, Upgraded Stove Hood, Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom Abundant Cabinetry, Large Walk-In Pantry and More! Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included! Private Master Suite with Upgraded Master Bath and Huge Walking Closet! Two Other Spacious Bedrooms Next To Upgraded Full Bath With Shower Door Installed! Conveniently Accessing Laundry Room With A Sink And Built-In Cabinets Upstairs! Beautiful Landscapes and Epoxy 2-Car Garage With Built-In Cabinets For Extra Storage! Award Winning Irvine Unified Schools! Amenities with Club House, Pool/Spa, Sports Courts and BBQ! Walking Distance to Top Ranking Elementary School, Parks, Jeffrey Trail and Community Walk! Easy Access to Freeways, Shopping Centers and Irvine Spectrum! Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Beechmont have any available units?
139 Beechmont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 139 Beechmont have?
Some of 139 Beechmont's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Beechmont currently offering any rent specials?
139 Beechmont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Beechmont pet-friendly?
No, 139 Beechmont is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 139 Beechmont offer parking?
Yes, 139 Beechmont offers parking.
Does 139 Beechmont have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 139 Beechmont offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Beechmont have a pool?
Yes, 139 Beechmont has a pool.
Does 139 Beechmont have accessible units?
No, 139 Beechmont does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Beechmont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 Beechmont has units with dishwashers.
Does 139 Beechmont have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 Beechmont does not have units with air conditioning.
