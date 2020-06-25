139 Beechmont

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Exceptional and Meticulously Maintained 4 Bedrooms 3 Full Bathrooms with 2-Car Garage Home in the Prestigious Stonegate Community! Located In A Premium Lot With No One Behind! Expansive Open Floor Plan With Main Floor Bedroom Plus Full Bath Downstairs! Gorgeous Hardwood Flooring, Designer Carpets, Upgraded Baths and Tiles, Custom Built-In Cabinets, Crown Moldings, Beautiful Window Draperies, Plantation Shutters, Rolling Shades and Many Other Upgrades! Stunning Chef Gourmet Kitchen With Quartz Counter-Tops, Center Island, Upgraded Stove Hood, Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom Abundant Cabinetry, Large Walk-In Pantry and More! Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included! Private Master Suite with Upgraded Master Bath and Huge Walking Closet! Two Other Spacious Bedrooms Next To Upgraded Full Bath With Shower Door Installed! Conveniently Accessing Laundry Room With A Sink And Built-In Cabinets Upstairs! Beautiful Landscapes and Epoxy 2-Car Garage With Built-In Cabinets For Extra Storage! Award Winning Irvine Unified Schools! Amenities with Club House, Pool/Spa, Sports Courts and BBQ! Walking Distance to Top Ranking Elementary School, Parks, Jeffrey Trail and Community Walk! Easy Access to Freeways, Shopping Centers and Irvine Spectrum! Welcome Home!