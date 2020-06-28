All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:44 AM

138 Saint James

138 Saint James · No Longer Available
Location

138 Saint James, Irvine, CA 92606

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
138 Saint James Available 09/01/19 2 Master Suites - 2 car garage - Townhome - Park Lane Gated Community. Town-home with approx. 1,200 sq.ft. of living space. 2 Master Suites upstairs. 1 room is a master suite and then other room is a mini-master suite. Both bedrooms, stairs and landing have carpeting. Downstairs 1/2 bathroom. Full laundry room. Plantation shutters. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Laminate flooring and tile downstairs. Slider to welcoming backyard that connects to a 2 car garage. Trash cans have their own area along side of garage. Interior track community. Pool. Spa. Community Club House.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5107247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Saint James have any available units?
138 Saint James doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 138 Saint James have?
Some of 138 Saint James's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Saint James currently offering any rent specials?
138 Saint James is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Saint James pet-friendly?
No, 138 Saint James is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 138 Saint James offer parking?
Yes, 138 Saint James offers parking.
Does 138 Saint James have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 Saint James does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Saint James have a pool?
Yes, 138 Saint James has a pool.
Does 138 Saint James have accessible units?
No, 138 Saint James does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Saint James have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 Saint James does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 138 Saint James have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 Saint James does not have units with air conditioning.
