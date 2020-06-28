Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

138 Saint James Available 09/01/19 2 Master Suites - 2 car garage - Townhome - Park Lane Gated Community. Town-home with approx. 1,200 sq.ft. of living space. 2 Master Suites upstairs. 1 room is a master suite and then other room is a mini-master suite. Both bedrooms, stairs and landing have carpeting. Downstairs 1/2 bathroom. Full laundry room. Plantation shutters. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Laminate flooring and tile downstairs. Slider to welcoming backyard that connects to a 2 car garage. Trash cans have their own area along side of garage. Interior track community. Pool. Spa. Community Club House.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5107247)