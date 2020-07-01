All apartments in Irvine
138 Montero
138 Montero

138 Montero · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

138 Montero, Irvine, CA 92618

Amenities

stainless steel
pool
hot tub
range
Unit Amenities
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
LOCATION, LOCATION. Brand New 4 Bedroom/3 Bath in the gated community of Barcelona in the Heart of Irvine. Large Master Bedroom with no obstruction hill view. Close proximity to the Irvine Spectrum Center. This Gorges home features Gourmet kitchen with new stainless Kitchen Aid appliances, Quartz counters with Wine Cellar, walk-in pantry, 6 Burner chef's Stove. Panoramic hills and park view. Indoor/Outdoor living space with a larger size backyard. Resort style community recreation with Olympic size Pool and Spa. Walking distance to Los Olives Restaurants and Shops, easy access to 405/5/133 freeways. Few minutes to Laguna Beach Resorts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Montero have any available units?
138 Montero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 138 Montero have?
Some of 138 Montero's amenities include stainless steel, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Montero currently offering any rent specials?
138 Montero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Montero pet-friendly?
No, 138 Montero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 138 Montero offer parking?
No, 138 Montero does not offer parking.
Does 138 Montero have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 Montero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Montero have a pool?
Yes, 138 Montero has a pool.
Does 138 Montero have accessible units?
No, 138 Montero does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Montero have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 Montero does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 138 Montero have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 Montero does not have units with air conditioning.

