138 Montero

Amenities

stainless steel pool hot tub range

Unit Amenities range stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

LOCATION, LOCATION. Brand New 4 Bedroom/3 Bath in the gated community of Barcelona in the Heart of Irvine. Large Master Bedroom with no obstruction hill view. Close proximity to the Irvine Spectrum Center. This Gorges home features Gourmet kitchen with new stainless Kitchen Aid appliances, Quartz counters with Wine Cellar, walk-in pantry, 6 Burner chef's Stove. Panoramic hills and park view. Indoor/Outdoor living space with a larger size backyard. Resort style community recreation with Olympic size Pool and Spa. Walking distance to Los Olives Restaurants and Shops, easy access to 405/5/133 freeways. Few minutes to Laguna Beach Resorts.