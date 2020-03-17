136 Pantheon

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage

Most desirable community in Irvine presents gorgeous Woodbury East Townhome Awaits you! Gated courtyard leads to this charming home with 1,685 sqft of living space with new custom paint. This beautiful bright home featuring a 2 bedrooms and an office room that can be a 3rd bedroom, 3 full bathrooms. Cozy living room with fire place. Large open kitchen with island, Stainless Steel Appliances. Laundry room with newer washer and dryer, Upgrade wooden flooring throughout bedrooms, dining, stairway steps, 2 attached car garages with new paint and new epoxy floor.

Woodbury is a family friendly community known for it's prestigious school district of Irvine Unified. Located close to the association pool and play areas. Beautiful neighborhood in a great location with convenience to the Great Park, shopping, restaurants and freeways. Come explore this beautiful part of Irvine and the address you love to call it "HOME".