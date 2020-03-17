All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 18 2019 at 10:56 AM

136 Pantheon

136 Pantheon · No Longer Available
Location

136 Pantheon, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Most desirable community in Irvine presents gorgeous Woodbury East Townhome Awaits you! Gated courtyard leads to this charming home with 1,685 sqft of living space with new custom paint. This beautiful bright home featuring a 2 bedrooms and an office room that can be a 3rd bedroom, 3 full bathrooms. Cozy living room with fire place. Large open kitchen with island, Stainless Steel Appliances. Laundry room with newer washer and dryer, Upgrade wooden flooring throughout bedrooms, dining, stairway steps, 2 attached car garages with new paint and new epoxy floor.
Woodbury is a family friendly community known for it's prestigious school district of Irvine Unified. Located close to the association pool and play areas. Beautiful neighborhood in a great location with convenience to the Great Park, shopping, restaurants and freeways. Come explore this beautiful part of Irvine and the address you love to call it "HOME".

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Pantheon have any available units?
136 Pantheon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 136 Pantheon have?
Some of 136 Pantheon's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Pantheon currently offering any rent specials?
136 Pantheon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Pantheon pet-friendly?
No, 136 Pantheon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 136 Pantheon offer parking?
Yes, 136 Pantheon offers parking.
Does 136 Pantheon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 136 Pantheon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Pantheon have a pool?
Yes, 136 Pantheon has a pool.
Does 136 Pantheon have accessible units?
No, 136 Pantheon does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Pantheon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 136 Pantheon has units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Pantheon have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 Pantheon does not have units with air conditioning.
