Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated pool hot tub refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool hot tub

136 Modjeska Available 05/06/20 Brand New Two Story Home in Cadence Park - Welcome to your new 2019 home centrally located in Cadence park. Spacious living room with all new appliances, fridge, washer, dryer are all inclusive in the lease. Upstairs offers three bedrooms, a laundry room and a loft area. Walking distance to Cadence Park School, Portola High School and Cadence Park. As a resident you'll be able to enjoy all the amenities offered by Cadence and Great Park neighborhood.



(RLNE4800725)