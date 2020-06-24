All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 6 2020

136 Modjeska

136 Modjeska · No Longer Available
Location

136 Modjeska, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

136 Modjeska Available 05/06/20 Brand New Two Story Home in Cadence Park - Welcome to your new 2019 home centrally located in Cadence park. Spacious living room with all new appliances, fridge, washer, dryer are all inclusive in the lease. Upstairs offers three bedrooms, a laundry room and a loft area. Walking distance to Cadence Park School, Portola High School and Cadence Park. As a resident you'll be able to enjoy all the amenities offered by Cadence and Great Park neighborhood.

(RLNE4800725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Modjeska have any available units?
136 Modjeska doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 136 Modjeska have?
Some of 136 Modjeska's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Modjeska currently offering any rent specials?
136 Modjeska is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Modjeska pet-friendly?
Yes, 136 Modjeska is pet friendly.
Does 136 Modjeska offer parking?
No, 136 Modjeska does not offer parking.
Does 136 Modjeska have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 136 Modjeska offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Modjeska have a pool?
Yes, 136 Modjeska has a pool.
Does 136 Modjeska have accessible units?
No, 136 Modjeska does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Modjeska have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 Modjeska does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Modjeska have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 Modjeska does not have units with air conditioning.
