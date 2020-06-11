135 Working Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 story 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condo with view of the park furnished or unfurnished. - Beautiful two story condo, corner unit, built in 2015 in Orchard Hills. It offers 3 bedroom 3 bath with an attached 2 car garage and street parking in front. This home offers a view of the park which is right out side your front door. Close to the Orchard Hills Shopping Center and freeways. Walking distance to Northwood High School May rent unfurnished $3000.00 a month or completely furnished for $3700.00 a month



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4738181)