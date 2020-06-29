All apartments in Irvine
Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:37 PM

135 Dolci

135 Dolci · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

135 Dolci, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
Welcome to this gorgeous, brand new Irvine Pacific Home, nestled in the gated community of Reserve in Orchard Hills. This plan 2 model of Lago offers an unique floor plan of 4 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms, with a main floor bedroom. Open floor plan concept in the kitchen, dining, and family room makes it warm and cozy for family chatting or weekend party. Brand new kitchen is featured with new KitchenAid appliances, new Refrigerator, walk-in panty, and quartz countertop. Both family room and dinning room are installed with clear sliding doors with direct access to the backyard. The second floor has the master suite, two guest bedrooms, one guest bathroom, and the laundry room. Master suite offers 2 walk in closets with plenty of spaces for clothing. The second floor is also equipped with quiet cool ventilation fan, makes it energy-efficient to cool down the temperature in the summer. Walking distance to the association pool, park, BBQ, and other amenities. Convenient access to the shopping center, freeway, and renowned Northwood schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Dolci have any available units?
135 Dolci doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 135 Dolci have?
Some of 135 Dolci's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Dolci currently offering any rent specials?
135 Dolci is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Dolci pet-friendly?
No, 135 Dolci is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 135 Dolci offer parking?
No, 135 Dolci does not offer parking.
Does 135 Dolci have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Dolci does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Dolci have a pool?
Yes, 135 Dolci has a pool.
Does 135 Dolci have accessible units?
No, 135 Dolci does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Dolci have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Dolci does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Dolci have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Dolci does not have units with air conditioning.

