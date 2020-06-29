Amenities

Welcome to this gorgeous, brand new Irvine Pacific Home, nestled in the gated community of Reserve in Orchard Hills. This plan 2 model of Lago offers an unique floor plan of 4 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms, with a main floor bedroom. Open floor plan concept in the kitchen, dining, and family room makes it warm and cozy for family chatting or weekend party. Brand new kitchen is featured with new KitchenAid appliances, new Refrigerator, walk-in panty, and quartz countertop. Both family room and dinning room are installed with clear sliding doors with direct access to the backyard. The second floor has the master suite, two guest bedrooms, one guest bathroom, and the laundry room. Master suite offers 2 walk in closets with plenty of spaces for clothing. The second floor is also equipped with quiet cool ventilation fan, makes it energy-efficient to cool down the temperature in the summer. Walking distance to the association pool, park, BBQ, and other amenities. Convenient access to the shopping center, freeway, and renowned Northwood schools.