Irvine, CA
134 Briarwood
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:39 PM

134 Briarwood

134 Briarwood · No Longer Available
Location

134 Briarwood, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story townhome - excellent street-front location with driveway. Large, open living room with fireplace, updated kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances, wood laminate floors downstairs, updated baths, spacious master suite, walk in closets in all 3 bedrooms, attached 2 car garage and large rear patio. Before new tenant moves in, property will be painted light and neutral throughout, professionally cleaned, ceilings scraped, misc repairs (such as replaced screens). Landlord also plans to plant succulents on back patio flower bed. Woodbridge residents enjoy the use of 2 lakes, 22 pools, tennis courts and numerous parks and playgrounds. Newly upgraded Fallbrook Park with splash pad and lots of fun amenities is just a block away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Briarwood have any available units?
134 Briarwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 134 Briarwood have?
Some of 134 Briarwood's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Briarwood currently offering any rent specials?
134 Briarwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Briarwood pet-friendly?
No, 134 Briarwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 134 Briarwood offer parking?
Yes, 134 Briarwood offers parking.
Does 134 Briarwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 Briarwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Briarwood have a pool?
Yes, 134 Briarwood has a pool.
Does 134 Briarwood have accessible units?
No, 134 Briarwood does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Briarwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 Briarwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Briarwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 Briarwood does not have units with air conditioning.
