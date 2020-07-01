All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 29 2020 at 7:10 PM

133 Donati

133 Donati · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

133 Donati, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
pool
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
Brand new construction detached home in the Orchard Hills Reserve gated community, Verdi neighborhood - Brand new construction detached home in the Orchard Hills Reserve gated community, Verdi neighborhood built by Irvine pacific, surrounded by shopping ,dining , and entertainment centers , This 2459 SF plan Residence includes first floor Master Bedroom and an extra Bonus room and guest bathroom , 3 bedrooms 2 baths upstairs, Gourmet KitchenAid stainless steel appliances, including cooktop ,oven microwave combination, dishwasher and hood, Great room floorplan is further enhanced by the panoramic sliding glass door, resulting in increased opportunities for sunlight , fresh air and entertainment, Home is in walking distance to Reserve's private resort style community park and pool area. Home comes furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Donati have any available units?
133 Donati doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 133 Donati have?
Some of 133 Donati's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Donati currently offering any rent specials?
133 Donati is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Donati pet-friendly?
No, 133 Donati is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 133 Donati offer parking?
No, 133 Donati does not offer parking.
Does 133 Donati have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 Donati does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Donati have a pool?
Yes, 133 Donati has a pool.
Does 133 Donati have accessible units?
No, 133 Donati does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Donati have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 Donati has units with dishwashers.
Does 133 Donati have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 Donati does not have units with air conditioning.

