133 Beechmont

Stone Gate 2 Story Home!!! Spacious 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counter-tops along with pantry room. Bright Huge Family room with recess lights carpet flooring. One bedroom and shower bathroom on one level. Upper level bathroom with dual sink. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, dual sink with extra elongated granite counter top, separate shower and Tub. Laundry room with individual sink with plenty of cabinets. Attached 2 car garage for easy access. HUGE back yard with minimum maintenance. Close to school, shopping center and freeway access. Irvine School District!!!