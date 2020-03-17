All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:05 AM

133 Beechmont

133 Beechmont
Location

133 Beechmont, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stone Gate 2 Story Home!!! Spacious 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counter-tops along with pantry room. Bright Huge Family room with recess lights carpet flooring. One bedroom and shower bathroom on one level. Upper level bathroom with dual sink. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, dual sink with extra elongated granite counter top, separate shower and Tub. Laundry room with individual sink with plenty of cabinets. Attached 2 car garage for easy access. HUGE back yard with minimum maintenance. Close to school, shopping center and freeway access. Irvine School District!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Beechmont have any available units?
133 Beechmont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 133 Beechmont have?
Some of 133 Beechmont's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Beechmont currently offering any rent specials?
133 Beechmont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Beechmont pet-friendly?
No, 133 Beechmont is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 133 Beechmont offer parking?
Yes, 133 Beechmont offers parking.
Does 133 Beechmont have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 Beechmont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Beechmont have a pool?
No, 133 Beechmont does not have a pool.
Does 133 Beechmont have accessible units?
No, 133 Beechmont does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Beechmont have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 Beechmont does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 133 Beechmont have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 Beechmont does not have units with air conditioning.
