1327 Abelia

This upper level, 2-bed, 2-bath condominium is centered in Columbus Grove, one of the city's most desirable neighborhoods. Carefully designed and meticulously maintained, this home is light, bright, warm, and welcoming. Property features include granite counters, stainless appliances, engineered wood flooring, double pane vinyl windows, high ceilings, recessed lighting, and spacious rooms. It also comes with a direct access 1-car garage, an additional separate 1-car garage, and ample guest parking. This community also includes beautiful parks, direct access to Peters Canyon bike trail, multiple community amenities such as pools, spas, and a large clubhouse. The condo is also close to Bill Barber Memorial and Heritage Community parks, outstanding shopping centers, such as The District, The Marketplace, Diamond Jamboree, and Crossroads, as well as the top-rated schools for which Irvine Is known. Small pets welcome for an additional fee and deposit. HOA and trash included. Visit 24hourpm.com/rentals to apply or contact eric@24hourpm.com or 949-409-8585 with questions.