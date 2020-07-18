All apartments in Irvine
1327 Abelia
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

1327 Abelia

1327 Abelia · No Longer Available
Irvine
Westpark
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

1327 Abelia, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
This upper level, 2-bed, 2-bath condominium is centered in Columbus Grove, one of the city's most desirable neighborhoods. Carefully designed and meticulously maintained, this home is light, bright, warm, and welcoming. Property features include granite counters, stainless appliances, engineered wood flooring, double pane vinyl windows, high ceilings, recessed lighting, and spacious rooms. It also comes with a direct access 1-car garage, an additional separate 1-car garage, and ample guest parking. This community also includes beautiful parks, direct access to Peters Canyon bike trail, multiple community amenities such as pools, spas, and a large clubhouse. The condo is also close to Bill Barber Memorial and Heritage Community parks, outstanding shopping centers, such as The District, The Marketplace, Diamond Jamboree, and Crossroads, as well as the top-rated schools for which Irvine Is known. Small pets welcome for an additional fee and deposit. HOA and trash included.  Visit 24hourpm.com/rentals to apply or contact eric@24hourpm.com or 949-409-8585 with questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 Abelia have any available units?
1327 Abelia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1327 Abelia have?
Some of 1327 Abelia's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 Abelia currently offering any rent specials?
1327 Abelia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 Abelia pet-friendly?
Yes, 1327 Abelia is pet friendly.
Does 1327 Abelia offer parking?
Yes, 1327 Abelia offers parking.
Does 1327 Abelia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1327 Abelia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 Abelia have a pool?
Yes, 1327 Abelia has a pool.
Does 1327 Abelia have accessible units?
No, 1327 Abelia does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 Abelia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1327 Abelia has units with dishwashers.
Does 1327 Abelia have units with air conditioning?
No, 1327 Abelia does not have units with air conditioning.
