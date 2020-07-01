132 White Flower

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub

Nestled between Scenic Shady Canyon and Spectacular Newport Coast is beautiful Turtle Ridge, Deluxe 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths House is located in the private, gated community.

Enjoy the relaxing life style in this absolutely stunning 3-bedroom house. Just a few minutes’ drive to John Wayne Airport, world renowned resorts, market, restaurant, shopping, hiking trails, beaches, and golf courses. You can also enjoy the resort like pool area within the community, with cabanas, clubhouse, spa, and a middle pool.

The house is fully equipped: washer/dryer and refrigerator ; chef’s delight, gourmet kitchen with everything you need to cook yourself a hot meal; and much more.