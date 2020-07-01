All apartments in Irvine
132 White Flower

132 White Flower · No Longer Available
Location

132 White Flower, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
Nestled between Scenic Shady Canyon and Spectacular Newport Coast is beautiful Turtle Ridge, Deluxe 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths House is located in the private, gated community.
Enjoy the relaxing life style in this absolutely stunning 3-bedroom house. Just a few minutes’ drive to John Wayne Airport, world renowned resorts, market, restaurant, shopping, hiking trails, beaches, and golf courses. You can also enjoy the resort like pool area within the community, with cabanas, clubhouse, spa, and a middle pool.
The house is fully equipped: washer/dryer and refrigerator ; chef’s delight, gourmet kitchen with everything you need to cook yourself a hot meal; and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 White Flower have any available units?
132 White Flower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 132 White Flower have?
Some of 132 White Flower's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 White Flower currently offering any rent specials?
132 White Flower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 White Flower pet-friendly?
No, 132 White Flower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 132 White Flower offer parking?
No, 132 White Flower does not offer parking.
Does 132 White Flower have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 White Flower offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 White Flower have a pool?
Yes, 132 White Flower has a pool.
Does 132 White Flower have accessible units?
No, 132 White Flower does not have accessible units.
Does 132 White Flower have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 White Flower has units with dishwashers.
Does 132 White Flower have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 White Flower does not have units with air conditioning.

