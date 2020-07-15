132 Smallwheel

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to gorgeous 4 bedrooms Smart Home at Beacon Park Village. Located just East of Beacon Park and a short walking distance to K-8 Beacon Park Elementary. Downstairs, one spacious bedroom with the full bath; Upstairs, three bedrooms including the master bedroom with a nice-size walk-in closet. Open floor family room and kitchen great for entertainment with upgraded tile throughout the first floor; Spectacular kitchen with granite countertop, Monogram cooktop, plenty of cabinets for storage and recess lights. This home has SO many to offer and it is also equipped with SOLAR energy. Smart thermostat allows you control lights, locks and the indoor temperature all from your smartphone or computer. Access to all resort-like amenities such as pools, parks, and trails in Great Park Neighborhood. Easy access to I-5; I-133 toll road and 405. Closed to Woodbury shopping mall.