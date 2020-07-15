All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 132 Smallwheel.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
132 Smallwheel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

132 Smallwheel

132 Smallwheel · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

132 Smallwheel, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to gorgeous 4 bedrooms Smart Home at Beacon Park Village. Located just East of Beacon Park and a short walking distance to K-8 Beacon Park Elementary. Downstairs, one spacious bedroom with the full bath; Upstairs, three bedrooms including the master bedroom with a nice-size walk-in closet. Open floor family room and kitchen great for entertainment with upgraded tile throughout the first floor; Spectacular kitchen with granite countertop, Monogram cooktop, plenty of cabinets for storage and recess lights. This home has SO many to offer and it is also equipped with SOLAR energy. Smart thermostat allows you control lights, locks and the indoor temperature all from your smartphone or computer. Access to all resort-like amenities such as pools, parks, and trails in Great Park Neighborhood. Easy access to I-5; I-133 toll road and 405. Closed to Woodbury shopping mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Smallwheel have any available units?
132 Smallwheel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 132 Smallwheel have?
Some of 132 Smallwheel's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Smallwheel currently offering any rent specials?
132 Smallwheel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Smallwheel pet-friendly?
No, 132 Smallwheel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 132 Smallwheel offer parking?
Yes, 132 Smallwheel offers parking.
Does 132 Smallwheel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Smallwheel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Smallwheel have a pool?
Yes, 132 Smallwheel has a pool.
Does 132 Smallwheel have accessible units?
No, 132 Smallwheel does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Smallwheel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 Smallwheel has units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Smallwheel have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 Smallwheel does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology