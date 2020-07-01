All apartments in Irvine
Last updated January 20 2020 at 7:15 PM

132 Pantheon

132 Pantheon · No Longer Available
Location

132 Pantheon, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Absolutely gorgeous, located in a prime location of Woodbury Commuinty. Single story corner unit,no steps, lots of light.This unit has plantation shutters and lovely open kitchen. Off the kitchen is a large family room/dining area. Kitchen has wonderful European style cabinets, granite countertops with full backsplash. Master bedroom has walkin closet, dual sinks in bath with a soaking tub and separate shower. Guest bath has a walkin shower. Unit is within walking distance to wonderful resort style of Woodbury Ammenities. Clubhouse,pool and spa,and sports courts.Walking distances to Woodbury elementary and shopping. New paint & New carpet and Ready to move in condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Pantheon have any available units?
132 Pantheon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 132 Pantheon have?
Some of 132 Pantheon's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Pantheon currently offering any rent specials?
132 Pantheon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Pantheon pet-friendly?
No, 132 Pantheon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 132 Pantheon offer parking?
Yes, 132 Pantheon offers parking.
Does 132 Pantheon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Pantheon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Pantheon have a pool?
Yes, 132 Pantheon has a pool.
Does 132 Pantheon have accessible units?
No, 132 Pantheon does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Pantheon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 Pantheon has units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Pantheon have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 Pantheon does not have units with air conditioning.

