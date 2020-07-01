132 Pantheon

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Absolutely gorgeous, located in a prime location of Woodbury Commuinty. Single story corner unit,no steps, lots of light.This unit has plantation shutters and lovely open kitchen. Off the kitchen is a large family room/dining area. Kitchen has wonderful European style cabinets, granite countertops with full backsplash. Master bedroom has walkin closet, dual sinks in bath with a soaking tub and separate shower. Guest bath has a walkin shower. Unit is within walking distance to wonderful resort style of Woodbury Ammenities. Clubhouse,pool and spa,and sports courts.Walking distances to Woodbury elementary and shopping. New paint & New carpet and Ready to move in condition.