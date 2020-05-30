132 Acamar

Amenities

Located in Beacon Park, 3 level condo. Mere steps away from Beacon Park School (K-8 ) . 2/F wall to wall throughout the open floor plan Great Room. Gourmet inspired kitchen has a large island with stone countertops. Stylish, functional cabinetry and pantry in the kitchen and also a balcony. Stainless Steel GE appliances stay with the home! Five Burner gas cooktop with hood, convection microwave oven, Dishwasher, Side-by-Side Refrigerator. 3/F Master bed and bath, 2nd upstairs bedroom with full bath, Plantation shutters on two bedroom windows. Entry level has a den can be a study/office! . Direct access to a spacious 2 car garage. This unique community has amenities such as Pool/spa with shaded pool deck, outdoor kitchen, Club house, Beautiful lawns, BBQ areas, playgrounds, bike lane and more. An ideal location to enjoy nature, shopping and dining options just minutes away. Easy access freeway 5, toll road 133