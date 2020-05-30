All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 132 Acamar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
132 Acamar
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

132 Acamar

132 Acamar · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

132 Acamar, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Located in Beacon Park, 3 level condo. Mere steps away from Beacon Park School (K-8 ) . 2/F wall to wall throughout the open floor plan Great Room. Gourmet inspired kitchen has a large island with stone countertops. Stylish, functional cabinetry and pantry in the kitchen and also a balcony. Stainless Steel GE appliances stay with the home! Five Burner gas cooktop with hood, convection microwave oven, Dishwasher, Side-by-Side Refrigerator. 3/F Master bed and bath, 2nd upstairs bedroom with full bath, Plantation shutters on two bedroom windows. Entry level has a den can be a study/office! . Direct access to a spacious 2 car garage. This unique community has amenities such as Pool/spa with shaded pool deck, outdoor kitchen, Club house, Beautiful lawns, BBQ areas, playgrounds, bike lane and more. An ideal location to enjoy nature, shopping and dining options just minutes away. Easy access freeway 5, toll road 133

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Acamar have any available units?
132 Acamar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 132 Acamar have?
Some of 132 Acamar's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Acamar currently offering any rent specials?
132 Acamar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Acamar pet-friendly?
No, 132 Acamar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 132 Acamar offer parking?
Yes, 132 Acamar does offer parking.
Does 132 Acamar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Acamar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Acamar have a pool?
Yes, 132 Acamar has a pool.
Does 132 Acamar have accessible units?
No, 132 Acamar does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Acamar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 Acamar has units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Acamar have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 Acamar does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology