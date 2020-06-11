All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:14 AM

1308 Timberwood

1308 Timberwood · No Longer Available
Location

1308 Timberwood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Beautiful Townhome in the Gated Community in Northwood Pointe. This Charming Home Boasts its Best Location of Walking Distance to Award Winning Northwood High school and Canyon View Elementary school. Peaceful Greenbelt area in front of the Porch is an Extra Bonus! Large Living Room Features New Laminated Wood floor, High Ceiling, and a Cozy Fireplace. Desirably separated Dining Area has Nice Green Tree Views. Gourmet Kitchen Provides Double Counter Top with Convenient Pass Through, Breakfast Nook, Maple Oak Cabinets, and Recessed Lights. Upstairs are Spacious Master Suite with Walk-in Closet, Master Bathroom with Dual Vanity, Soaking Bathtub, And a Separate Shower Room. Bright and Airy Built-in Desk area has Extra Storage and Lots of Natural Light. Enjoy Walking Trails, Association Pool & Spa. Close to Tustin/Irvine Market Place for Endless Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Timberwood have any available units?
1308 Timberwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1308 Timberwood have?
Some of 1308 Timberwood's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 Timberwood currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Timberwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Timberwood pet-friendly?
No, 1308 Timberwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1308 Timberwood offer parking?
No, 1308 Timberwood does not offer parking.
Does 1308 Timberwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 Timberwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Timberwood have a pool?
Yes, 1308 Timberwood has a pool.
Does 1308 Timberwood have accessible units?
No, 1308 Timberwood does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Timberwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 1308 Timberwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1308 Timberwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 1308 Timberwood does not have units with air conditioning.
