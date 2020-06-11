1308 Timberwood

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool hot tub

Beautiful Townhome in the Gated Community in Northwood Pointe. This Charming Home Boasts its Best Location of Walking Distance to Award Winning Northwood High school and Canyon View Elementary school. Peaceful Greenbelt area in front of the Porch is an Extra Bonus! Large Living Room Features New Laminated Wood floor, High Ceiling, and a Cozy Fireplace. Desirably separated Dining Area has Nice Green Tree Views. Gourmet Kitchen Provides Double Counter Top with Convenient Pass Through, Breakfast Nook, Maple Oak Cabinets, and Recessed Lights. Upstairs are Spacious Master Suite with Walk-in Closet, Master Bathroom with Dual Vanity, Soaking Bathtub, And a Separate Shower Room. Bright and Airy Built-in Desk area has Extra Storage and Lots of Natural Light. Enjoy Walking Trails, Association Pool & Spa. Close to Tustin/Irvine Market Place for Endless Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment!