Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:35 PM

130 Toretta

Location

130 Toretta, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Magnificent like new Lago Plan 1 at the Reserves, one of the most prestigious gated community of Reserve at Orchard Hills. Not your typical rental homes, this Open floor plan concept home has wonderful upgrades including crown molding, recessed lighting throughout, natural stone countertops/flooring. Chef’s kitchen with stainless steel appliances, sizable island, and walk in pantry. Convenient first-floor bedroom and dramatic panoramic doors to backyard. Master bedroom suite has separate dual sink vanities and large walk-in-closet. Beautiful window dressing and landscaped yards will be completed soon. Located close to Crest view Park which includes a Jr. Olympic pool, spa, and fabulous view terrace. Close by to Irvine Distinguished schools, trails, and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Toretta have any available units?
130 Toretta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 130 Toretta have?
Some of 130 Toretta's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Toretta currently offering any rent specials?
130 Toretta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Toretta pet-friendly?
No, 130 Toretta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 130 Toretta offer parking?
No, 130 Toretta does not offer parking.
Does 130 Toretta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Toretta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Toretta have a pool?
Yes, 130 Toretta has a pool.
Does 130 Toretta have accessible units?
No, 130 Toretta does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Toretta have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Toretta does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Toretta have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Toretta does not have units with air conditioning.
