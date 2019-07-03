130 Toretta

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Magnificent like new Lago Plan 1 at the Reserves, one of the most prestigious gated community of Reserve at Orchard Hills. Not your typical rental homes, this Open floor plan concept home has wonderful upgrades including crown molding, recessed lighting throughout, natural stone countertops/flooring. Chef’s kitchen with stainless steel appliances, sizable island, and walk in pantry. Convenient first-floor bedroom and dramatic panoramic doors to backyard. Master bedroom suite has separate dual sink vanities and large walk-in-closet. Beautiful window dressing and landscaped yards will be completed soon. Located close to Crest view Park which includes a Jr. Olympic pool, spa, and fabulous view terrace. Close by to Irvine Distinguished schools, trails, and shops.