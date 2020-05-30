130 spectacle

Amenities

This brand new 3-stories 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms detached condo located in Cadence Park can be your gorgeous home! The kitchen and guest bedroom are located on the first floor, all other bedrooms including master bedrooms are on the second floor, big family room located on the third floor with a covered deck to hosting events. This beautiful home included many upgrades, like granite countertop and upgraded floors. Easy access to award-winning schools (located across the street from Cadence Park K-8 School, and walking distance to Portola High School). Living in this beautiful home with mountain views from your patio. Great community with healthy lifestyle and diverse events for both parents and kids.