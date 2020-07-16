130 Newall

Amenities
This new furnished home includes modern smart home system and solar system. The smart home system enables lighting, air conditioning, locking / unlocking of doors, and other home control functions through the usage of an app within cellular devices. Spacious and well-lit living spaces that gives generous room for custom design. HOA includes well-decorated community club house, tree house within the community park, and a water park including Olympic pool. Within walking distance of the newest, award-winning, K-8 school in Irvine, Beacon Park School. Appliances are inlcuded, such as washer, dryer, refrigerator, and microwave.