130 Newall

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

This new furnished home includes modern smart home system and solar system. The smart home system enables lighting, air conditioning, locking / unlocking of doors, and other home control functions through the usage of an app within cellular devices. Spacious and well-lit living spaces that gives generous room for custom design. HOA includes well-decorated community club house, tree house within the community park, and a water park including Olympic pool. Within walking distance of the newest, award-winning, K-8 school in Irvine, Beacon Park School. Appliances are inlcuded, such as washer, dryer, refrigerator, and microwave.