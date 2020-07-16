All apartments in Irvine
Last updated February 1 2020 at 8:22 PM

130 Newall

130 Newall · No Longer Available
Location

130 Newall, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
This new furnished home includes modern smart home system and solar system. The smart home system enables lighting, air conditioning, locking / unlocking of doors, and other home control functions through the usage of an app within cellular devices. Spacious and well-lit living spaces that gives generous room for custom design. HOA includes well-decorated community club house, tree house within the community park, and a water park including Olympic pool. Within walking distance of the newest, award-winning, K-8 school in Irvine, Beacon Park School. Appliances are inlcuded, such as washer, dryer, refrigerator, and microwave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Newall have any available units?
130 Newall doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 130 Newall have?
Some of 130 Newall's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Newall currently offering any rent specials?
130 Newall is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Newall pet-friendly?
No, 130 Newall is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 130 Newall offer parking?
No, 130 Newall does not offer parking.
Does 130 Newall have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 Newall offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Newall have a pool?
Yes, 130 Newall has a pool.
Does 130 Newall have accessible units?
No, 130 Newall does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Newall have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Newall does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Newall have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 130 Newall has units with air conditioning.
