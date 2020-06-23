All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

130 Catalyst

130 Catalyst · No Longer Available
Location

130 Catalyst, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
playground
pool
internet access
key fob access
new construction
Luxury and contemporary detached home located in desirable Parasol Park in Great Park. Special features include Residential Signature Series elevator for convenient access to all floors, Wolf stainless-steel appliances, Sub-Zero built-in side-by-side refrigerator, Sub-Zero under-counter wine reserve, modern pot filler at CookTop, upper glass display cabinets with lighting, exquisite countertops, green technologies, Wi-Fi keyless lock on front entry door, Rukus high performance smart Wi-Fi wireless access points, Honeywell Lyric programmable thermostat and more. This home offers 4/4 bed/bath (one en-suites on the first floor), great outdoor living spaces, from first floor patios to second- and third-story decks, perfect for entertaining or just enjoying a quiet cup of coffee. Secondary spaces such as bonus rooms and lofts give this home great versatility. Residents will be able to take advantage of many wonderful amenities that the Great Park Neighborhoods has to offer: walking-distance to award-winning Irvine schools, pools, playgrounds, and trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Catalyst have any available units?
130 Catalyst doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 130 Catalyst have?
Some of 130 Catalyst's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Catalyst currently offering any rent specials?
130 Catalyst isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Catalyst pet-friendly?
No, 130 Catalyst is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 130 Catalyst offer parking?
No, 130 Catalyst does not offer parking.
Does 130 Catalyst have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Catalyst does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Catalyst have a pool?
Yes, 130 Catalyst has a pool.
Does 130 Catalyst have accessible units?
No, 130 Catalyst does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Catalyst have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Catalyst has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Catalyst have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Catalyst does not have units with air conditioning.
