130 Catalyst

Luxury and contemporary detached home located in desirable Parasol Park in Great Park. Special features include Residential Signature Series elevator for convenient access to all floors, Wolf stainless-steel appliances, Sub-Zero built-in side-by-side refrigerator, Sub-Zero under-counter wine reserve, modern pot filler at CookTop, upper glass display cabinets with lighting, exquisite countertops, green technologies, Wi-Fi keyless lock on front entry door, Rukus high performance smart Wi-Fi wireless access points, Honeywell Lyric programmable thermostat and more. This home offers 4/4 bed/bath (one en-suites on the first floor), great outdoor living spaces, from first floor patios to second- and third-story decks, perfect for entertaining or just enjoying a quiet cup of coffee. Secondary spaces such as bonus rooms and lofts give this home great versatility. Residents will be able to take advantage of many wonderful amenities that the Great Park Neighborhoods has to offer: walking-distance to award-winning Irvine schools, pools, playgrounds, and trails.