Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher new construction recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court pool new construction tennis court

MODEL HOME. GREAT FLOOR PLAN and ACROSS THE STREET from the PARK, POOL, TENNIS, Basketball and children park. 4 bedrooms and 4 full Baths. HIGHLY UPGRADED. HUGE LOFT AREA.True single family residences located in the picturesque neighborhood of Portola Springs and within the highly acclaimed Irvine Unified School District. Portola Spring's outdoor trails, hillside topography and natural beauty offers families a peaceful place to call home. 130 Briar Rose offers an incredible opportunity to rent a turnkey model home Features include: Open and spacious great room with hardwood floors, Sub Zero stainless steel refrigerator, Wolf stainless steel range, Wolf stainless steel hood, Wolf stainless steel single wall oven, Wolf Microwave, stainless steel Dishwasher, Upgraded iron stair rail, Upgraded master bath with marble super shower, marble vanity and marble floor, Upgraded electrical, Upgraded lighting, Upgraded hardware, Upgraded surround sound, Upgraded security with digital touch-pad. This home is also built with energy efficient Low-E windows, tankless water heater system and dual zone HVAC. Outdoor features include: Upgraded rear yard super loggia with fireplace.