Irvine, CA
130 Briar Rose
Last updated March 14 2020 at 9:25 AM

130 Briar Rose

130 Briar Rose · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

130 Briar Rose, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
new construction
tennis court
MODEL HOME. GREAT FLOOR PLAN and ACROSS THE STREET from the PARK, POOL, TENNIS, Basketball and children park. 4 bedrooms and 4 full Baths. HIGHLY UPGRADED. HUGE LOFT AREA.True single family residences located in the picturesque neighborhood of Portola Springs and within the highly acclaimed Irvine Unified School District. Portola Spring's outdoor trails, hillside topography and natural beauty offers families a peaceful place to call home. 130 Briar Rose offers an incredible opportunity to rent a turnkey model home Features include: Open and spacious great room with hardwood floors, Sub Zero stainless steel refrigerator, Wolf stainless steel range, Wolf stainless steel hood, Wolf stainless steel single wall oven, Wolf Microwave, stainless steel Dishwasher, Upgraded iron stair rail, Upgraded master bath with marble super shower, marble vanity and marble floor, Upgraded electrical, Upgraded lighting, Upgraded hardware, Upgraded surround sound, Upgraded security with digital touch-pad. This home is also built with energy efficient Low-E windows, tankless water heater system and dual zone HVAC. Outdoor features include: Upgraded rear yard super loggia with fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Briar Rose have any available units?
130 Briar Rose doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 130 Briar Rose have?
Some of 130 Briar Rose's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Briar Rose currently offering any rent specials?
130 Briar Rose is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Briar Rose pet-friendly?
No, 130 Briar Rose is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 130 Briar Rose offer parking?
No, 130 Briar Rose does not offer parking.
Does 130 Briar Rose have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Briar Rose does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Briar Rose have a pool?
Yes, 130 Briar Rose has a pool.
Does 130 Briar Rose have accessible units?
No, 130 Briar Rose does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Briar Rose have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Briar Rose has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Briar Rose have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 130 Briar Rose has units with air conditioning.

