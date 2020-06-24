All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:22 AM

13 Marsh Hawk

13 Marsh Hawk · No Longer Available
Irvine
Woodbridge
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

13 Marsh Hawk, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spectacular Custom Willow with 5th Bedroom as a Bonus Room. Great Family Home ~ This Stunning Home has been remodeled with many high end upgrades. The kitchen is well appointed with high-end Bosch Appliances, Recessed Lights, New Soft Close Cabinetry with Breakfast Bar, Waterfall Quartz Counter Tops, Recessed Lights and Custom Marble Backsplash. Custom Gas Fireplace in Living Room. Downstairs enclosed Atrium is now an Office/Den with French Doors, Overhead Fan With Remote and Skylight. New Luxury Porcelain Wide Tile Plank Flooring, New Base Molding, New Recessed Lights and New Paint Throughout. Master Suite complete with sitting area, Two Mirrored Closets, Overhead Fan/Light Fixtures With Remote. All Bedrooms complete with Overhead Fan/Light Fixtures with Remotes. 2 Car Attached Gage with Washer/Dryer Hook Ups and Direct Access! Walking Distance to the Well and Highly Sought After Top Rated Schools; Eastshore Elementary, Lakeside Middle School and Woodbridge High School. Walking Distance to Woodbridge Towne Center, North Lake, Shopping and Transportation. The owners have spared no expense bringing this beautiful home toits current state.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Marsh Hawk have any available units?
13 Marsh Hawk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 13 Marsh Hawk have?
Some of 13 Marsh Hawk's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Marsh Hawk currently offering any rent specials?
13 Marsh Hawk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Marsh Hawk pet-friendly?
No, 13 Marsh Hawk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 13 Marsh Hawk offer parking?
Yes, 13 Marsh Hawk offers parking.
Does 13 Marsh Hawk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Marsh Hawk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Marsh Hawk have a pool?
No, 13 Marsh Hawk does not have a pool.
Does 13 Marsh Hawk have accessible units?
No, 13 Marsh Hawk does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Marsh Hawk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Marsh Hawk has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Marsh Hawk have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Marsh Hawk does not have units with air conditioning.
