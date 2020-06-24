13 Marsh Hawk

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spectacular Custom Willow with 5th Bedroom as a Bonus Room. Great Family Home ~ This Stunning Home has been remodeled with many high end upgrades. The kitchen is well appointed with high-end Bosch Appliances, Recessed Lights, New Soft Close Cabinetry with Breakfast Bar, Waterfall Quartz Counter Tops, Recessed Lights and Custom Marble Backsplash. Custom Gas Fireplace in Living Room. Downstairs enclosed Atrium is now an Office/Den with French Doors, Overhead Fan With Remote and Skylight. New Luxury Porcelain Wide Tile Plank Flooring, New Base Molding, New Recessed Lights and New Paint Throughout. Master Suite complete with sitting area, Two Mirrored Closets, Overhead Fan/Light Fixtures With Remote. All Bedrooms complete with Overhead Fan/Light Fixtures with Remotes. 2 Car Attached Gage with Washer/Dryer Hook Ups and Direct Access! Walking Distance to the Well and Highly Sought After Top Rated Schools; Eastshore Elementary, Lakeside Middle School and Woodbridge High School. Walking Distance to Woodbridge Towne Center, North Lake, Shopping and Transportation. The owners have spared no expense bringing this beautiful home toits current state.