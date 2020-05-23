All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

129 Telstar

129 Telstar · No Longer Available
Location

129 Telstar, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
new construction
START THE NEW YEAR OUT RIGHT!!! Enjoy this gorgeous, newer 2-story detached home in Pavilion Parks beautiful Springhouse neighborhood offers a unique floor plan with flexibility to accommodate families of various sizes and all generations. On the main floor, this model's 'House within a Home' concept, designed for guests or extended family members, and offers a downstairs bedroom, den and bath with its own private entrance. Den can double as a library, home office, media room, hobby space or playroom (not for subletting or business). Also featured downstairs is an open plan great room and gourmet kitchen with new appliances, a cozy fireplace, a guest bath and spacious, covered front porch. The upstairs offers 3 bedrooms with a split floor plan providing welcome privacy, a full bath and a lovely laundry room with sink and lots of storage. The master suite has a spacious walk-in closet and a private bath with soaking tub, walk-in shower, two lavatories and enclosed commode. The backyard is beautifully landscape for your entertaining pleasure or just to relax and enjoy. Pavilion Park community features playground, swimming pools/spa, sport courts, great lawn with BBQ's, greenhouse & garden, etc. Conveniently located near shops, schools and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Telstar have any available units?
129 Telstar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 129 Telstar have?
Some of 129 Telstar's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Telstar currently offering any rent specials?
129 Telstar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Telstar pet-friendly?
No, 129 Telstar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 129 Telstar offer parking?
Yes, 129 Telstar offers parking.
Does 129 Telstar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Telstar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Telstar have a pool?
Yes, 129 Telstar has a pool.
Does 129 Telstar have accessible units?
No, 129 Telstar does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Telstar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 Telstar has units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Telstar have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 Telstar does not have units with air conditioning.
