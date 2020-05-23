129 Telstar

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub media room new construction

START THE NEW YEAR OUT RIGHT!!! Enjoy this gorgeous, newer 2-story detached home in Pavilion Parks beautiful Springhouse neighborhood offers a unique floor plan with flexibility to accommodate families of various sizes and all generations. On the main floor, this model's 'House within a Home' concept, designed for guests or extended family members, and offers a downstairs bedroom, den and bath with its own private entrance. Den can double as a library, home office, media room, hobby space or playroom (not for subletting or business). Also featured downstairs is an open plan great room and gourmet kitchen with new appliances, a cozy fireplace, a guest bath and spacious, covered front porch. The upstairs offers 3 bedrooms with a split floor plan providing welcome privacy, a full bath and a lovely laundry room with sink and lots of storage. The master suite has a spacious walk-in closet and a private bath with soaking tub, walk-in shower, two lavatories and enclosed commode. The backyard is beautifully landscape for your entertaining pleasure or just to relax and enjoy. Pavilion Park community features playground, swimming pools/spa, sport courts, great lawn with BBQ's, greenhouse & garden, etc. Conveniently located near shops, schools and freeways.