Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

129 Compass

129 Compass · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

129 Compass, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
For more information or to set up a showing on this property please call or text the property manager Tahnee Merideth 714-595-3541
Tahnee@irvinepropertymanagement.net

Home features three bedroom and two baths. Single story open floor plan home. Open kitchen with granite counter tops refrigerator stays but water dispenser does not work and will not be repaired. Master bedroom with walk in closet, master bath with dual vanity, large soak tub and separate shower. Inside laundry room. Two car garage with direct access. Pets submit for approval. Great Park Neighborhood features a lot of walking and biking trails, pool, spa, playground, BBQ, clubhouse, and parks. It is minutes to the Woodbury Town Center (a shopping center) and very close to the freeways too.

Home has Solar owner pays Solar payment Electric bills will be less due to the Solar System.

Apply online at www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net with a $39 application fee. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,395, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $3,795, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Compass have any available units?
129 Compass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 129 Compass have?
Some of 129 Compass's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Compass currently offering any rent specials?
129 Compass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Compass pet-friendly?
Yes, 129 Compass is pet friendly.
Does 129 Compass offer parking?
Yes, 129 Compass offers parking.
Does 129 Compass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Compass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Compass have a pool?
Yes, 129 Compass has a pool.
Does 129 Compass have accessible units?
No, 129 Compass does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Compass have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 Compass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Compass have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 Compass does not have units with air conditioning.

