128 Strawberry Grv

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful detached condo with 3 bedroom and 3.5 bath in Cypress Village, no one above or below. The property is in a great location opposite the park and has 10 foot ceilings the flooring is ceramic wood planks and throughout the first and second floors and carpet on the stairs and bedrooms.Granite kitchen counter tops including a center island with breakfast bar the kitchen has plenty of white finished cabinets.Gas stove, dishwasher, stainless steel refrigerator and washer /dryer are all included. Nice sized patio off the dining room for relaxing. All bedrooms have private en-suite bathrooms. One bedroom with full bath on first floor, could be used as an office. Cypress Village Elementary School and Cypress Grove Park are across from the street and community pool, spa and club house are close by. Easy access to freeway 5 Convenient to shopping, Irvine Valley College, UCI and John Wayne airport.