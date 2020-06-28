All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
128 Strawberry Grv
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:36 AM

128 Strawberry Grv

128 Strawberry Grv · No Longer Available
Location

128 Strawberry Grv, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful detached condo with 3 bedroom and 3.5 bath in Cypress Village, no one above or below. The property is in a great location opposite the park and has 10 foot ceilings the flooring is ceramic wood planks and throughout the first and second floors and carpet on the stairs and bedrooms.Granite kitchen counter tops including a center island with breakfast bar the kitchen has plenty of white finished cabinets.Gas stove, dishwasher, stainless steel refrigerator and washer /dryer are all included. Nice sized patio off the dining room for relaxing. All bedrooms have private en-suite bathrooms. One bedroom with full bath on first floor, could be used as an office. Cypress Village Elementary School and Cypress Grove Park are across from the street and community pool, spa and club house are close by. Easy access to freeway 5 Convenient to shopping, Irvine Valley College, UCI and John Wayne airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Strawberry Grv have any available units?
128 Strawberry Grv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 128 Strawberry Grv have?
Some of 128 Strawberry Grv's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Strawberry Grv currently offering any rent specials?
128 Strawberry Grv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Strawberry Grv pet-friendly?
No, 128 Strawberry Grv is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 128 Strawberry Grv offer parking?
Yes, 128 Strawberry Grv offers parking.
Does 128 Strawberry Grv have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 Strawberry Grv offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Strawberry Grv have a pool?
Yes, 128 Strawberry Grv has a pool.
Does 128 Strawberry Grv have accessible units?
No, 128 Strawberry Grv does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Strawberry Grv have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 Strawberry Grv has units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Strawberry Grv have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Strawberry Grv does not have units with air conditioning.
