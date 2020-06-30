This is a beautiful Whispering Glen Plan 5 home with an open floor plan. The living room features a nice built-in and a fireplace. In the kitchen you will find a large walk-in pantry and granite countertops. The master suite has a large soaking tub with separate shower and a spacious walk-in closet with custom built-ins. Enjoy a large balcony with privacy curtains off the Living Room/Dining room. Conveniently located to award-winning Vista Verde Elementary and the renowned University High with a wealth of community amenities including a beautiful pool area with jacuzzi.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 128 ROADRUNNER have any available units?
128 ROADRUNNER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 128 ROADRUNNER have?
Some of 128 ROADRUNNER's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 ROADRUNNER currently offering any rent specials?
128 ROADRUNNER is not currently offering any rent specials.