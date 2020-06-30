All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:43 AM

128 ROADRUNNER

128 Roadrunner · No Longer Available
Location

128 Roadrunner, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
This is a beautiful Whispering Glen Plan 5 home with an open floor plan. The living room features a nice built-in and a fireplace. In the kitchen you will find a large walk-in pantry and granite countertops. The master suite has a large soaking tub with separate shower and a spacious walk-in closet with custom built-ins. Enjoy a large balcony with privacy curtains off the Living Room/Dining room. Conveniently located to award-winning Vista Verde Elementary and the renowned University High with a wealth of community amenities including a beautiful pool area with jacuzzi.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 ROADRUNNER have any available units?
128 ROADRUNNER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 128 ROADRUNNER have?
Some of 128 ROADRUNNER's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 ROADRUNNER currently offering any rent specials?
128 ROADRUNNER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 ROADRUNNER pet-friendly?
No, 128 ROADRUNNER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 128 ROADRUNNER offer parking?
No, 128 ROADRUNNER does not offer parking.
Does 128 ROADRUNNER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 ROADRUNNER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 ROADRUNNER have a pool?
Yes, 128 ROADRUNNER has a pool.
Does 128 ROADRUNNER have accessible units?
No, 128 ROADRUNNER does not have accessible units.
Does 128 ROADRUNNER have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 ROADRUNNER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 ROADRUNNER have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 ROADRUNNER does not have units with air conditioning.

