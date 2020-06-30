128 ROADRUNNER

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool

This is a beautiful Whispering Glen Plan 5 home with an open floor plan. The living room features a nice built-in and a fireplace. In the kitchen you will find a large walk-in pantry and granite countertops. The master suite has a large soaking tub with separate shower and a spacious walk-in closet with custom built-ins. Enjoy a large balcony with privacy curtains off the Living Room/Dining room. Conveniently located to award-winning Vista Verde Elementary and the renowned University High with a wealth of community amenities including a beautiful pool area with jacuzzi.