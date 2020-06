Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Brand New Home, no one lived inside before. This popular Delano Plan 3 home designed by Brookfield Home. 4 bedrooms with 3 full bathrooms + 2 car garage and park view in front of the property. Owner spent over 60k to upgraded this home, Quartz counter top, Kitchen Island & all the cabinets in the house. High end upgraded in the downstair bathroom and master bathroom. Individual laundry room with convenient sink.