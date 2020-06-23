All apartments in Irvine
Last updated January 17 2020

128 Lemon

128 Lemon Grv · No Longer Available
Location

128 Lemon Grv, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
*** A MUST SEE!!*** Spacious lower level w/ Very Bright and Airy floor plan. End unit condo with no steps.*** On the water with views of trees and ducks.*** Only one common wall, not a Studio, Fully 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Walk in Closet, Convenience Kitchen overlooking bar to gorgeous view of Large deck to the lakes and ducks.***House will be freshly painted before move in. Laminated wood flooring, Large open living room, stack-able washer & dryer included in the inside laundry closet.*** Great Amenities includes 6 lighted Tennis courts, basketball courts,basketball courts, Tot lot, Clubhouse, 2 pools and Spas. Close to access Freeways and close to Shopping, Golf Course, Irvine Spectrum, IVC and UCI. Fridge, Washer & Dryer are includes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Lemon have any available units?
128 Lemon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 128 Lemon have?
Some of 128 Lemon's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Lemon currently offering any rent specials?
128 Lemon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Lemon pet-friendly?
No, 128 Lemon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 128 Lemon offer parking?
No, 128 Lemon does not offer parking.
Does 128 Lemon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 Lemon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Lemon have a pool?
Yes, 128 Lemon has a pool.
Does 128 Lemon have accessible units?
No, 128 Lemon does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Lemon have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Lemon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Lemon have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Lemon does not have units with air conditioning.

