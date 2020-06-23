Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool tennis court

*** A MUST SEE!!*** Spacious lower level w/ Very Bright and Airy floor plan. End unit condo with no steps.*** On the water with views of trees and ducks.*** Only one common wall, not a Studio, Fully 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Walk in Closet, Convenience Kitchen overlooking bar to gorgeous view of Large deck to the lakes and ducks.***House will be freshly painted before move in. Laminated wood flooring, Large open living room, stack-able washer & dryer included in the inside laundry closet.*** Great Amenities includes 6 lighted Tennis courts, basketball courts,basketball courts, Tot lot, Clubhouse, 2 pools and Spas. Close to access Freeways and close to Shopping, Golf Course, Irvine Spectrum, IVC and UCI. Fridge, Washer & Dryer are includes.