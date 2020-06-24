128 Laceflower

Amenities

Luxury single family house located at Portola Spring Community. 3 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms. First floor has one bedroom with full bath, living area, and kitchen with fridge, sink and microwave. Gourmet kitchen connected with well-lit living room, built-in stainless-steel appliances, central island, granite countertops. Second floor master bedroom & 2nd Bedroom. Nice size backyard. Award winning school district. Close to shopping and dining. Close to community park & pool. Move in ready! Listing price is for one year lease. Shorter term price is higher. $4500 Initial Deposit plus first month rent. Available to move-in first week of August