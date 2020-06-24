All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 128 Laceflower.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
128 Laceflower
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:22 AM

128 Laceflower

128 Laceflower · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

128 Laceflower, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Luxury single family house located at Portola Spring Community. 3 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms. First floor has one bedroom with full bath, living area, and kitchen with fridge, sink and microwave. Gourmet kitchen connected with well-lit living room, built-in stainless-steel appliances, central island, granite countertops. Second floor master bedroom & 2nd Bedroom. Nice size backyard. Award winning school district. Close to shopping and dining. Close to community park & pool. Move in ready! Listing price is for one year lease. Shorter term price is higher. $4500 Initial Deposit plus first month rent. Available to move-in first week of August

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Laceflower have any available units?
128 Laceflower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 128 Laceflower have?
Some of 128 Laceflower's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Laceflower currently offering any rent specials?
128 Laceflower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Laceflower pet-friendly?
No, 128 Laceflower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 128 Laceflower offer parking?
No, 128 Laceflower does not offer parking.
Does 128 Laceflower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Laceflower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Laceflower have a pool?
Yes, 128 Laceflower has a pool.
Does 128 Laceflower have accessible units?
No, 128 Laceflower does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Laceflower have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Laceflower does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Laceflower have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Laceflower does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology