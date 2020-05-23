All apartments in Irvine
Last updated February 28 2020 at 10:12 AM

127 Citysquare

127 Citysquare · No Longer Available
Location

127 Citysquare, Irvine, CA 92614
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Brand New TriStory level condo! You don' want to miss it! This 4 BED 3.5 BATH home features a first level guest suite and direct access to your 2 car garage. Second level features the grand open floor plan with all hard wood flooring throughout, white kitchen cabinets, beautiful kitchen island, and ample amount of natural lighting beaming from your balcony doors/windows. Sleek, all-electric appliances including refrigerator, washer and dryer use less energy all thanks to integrated energy efficient features. Third level features the master suite that includes a walk in shower, dual sinks for him and her, and over-sized walk in closet. Also featuring two junior rooms, full bath, and separate washer/dryer room. Don't forget, the home is built to be energy efficient; this solar power one-time buy-out is basically free of electricity! The home is located within minutes from UCI and South Coast Plaza, easy access to 405 freeway, and walking distance to the shopping center. Tenant is responsible to verify all property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Citysquare have any available units?
127 Citysquare doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 127 Citysquare have?
Some of 127 Citysquare's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Citysquare currently offering any rent specials?
127 Citysquare is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Citysquare pet-friendly?
No, 127 Citysquare is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 127 Citysquare offer parking?
Yes, 127 Citysquare offers parking.
Does 127 Citysquare have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 Citysquare offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Citysquare have a pool?
No, 127 Citysquare does not have a pool.
Does 127 Citysquare have accessible units?
No, 127 Citysquare does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Citysquare have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 Citysquare has units with dishwashers.
Does 127 Citysquare have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 Citysquare does not have units with air conditioning.
