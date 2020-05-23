127 Citysquare

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

Brand New TriStory level condo! You don' want to miss it! This 4 BED 3.5 BATH home features a first level guest suite and direct access to your 2 car garage. Second level features the grand open floor plan with all hard wood flooring throughout, white kitchen cabinets, beautiful kitchen island, and ample amount of natural lighting beaming from your balcony doors/windows. Sleek, all-electric appliances including refrigerator, washer and dryer use less energy all thanks to integrated energy efficient features. Third level features the master suite that includes a walk in shower, dual sinks for him and her, and over-sized walk in closet. Also featuring two junior rooms, full bath, and separate washer/dryer room. Don't forget, the home is built to be energy efficient; this solar power one-time buy-out is basically free of electricity! The home is located within minutes from UCI and South Coast Plaza, easy access to 405 freeway, and walking distance to the shopping center. Tenant is responsible to verify all property information.