126 Winslow Lane
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:06 AM

126 Winslow Lane

126 Winslow Lane · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

126 Winslow Lane, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Welcome home to this charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath DETACHED cottage home in Northwood Pointe. You're sure to appreciate the beautifully refinished hardwood flooring downstairs, the upgraded carpeting just installed upstairs and custom painting just completed throughout the home. Pristine European style kitchen with white tile counters and tons of cabinet space. The living room opens to the kitchen and features a cozy fireplace, custom built-ins and a ceiling fan to help keep you comfortable on those warmer days. French doors in the living room brings in natural sunlight. Both bedrooms feature custom California Closet organizers and built-ins. The master bath boasts a tiled shower with built-in seating and convenient dual vanities. Your private enclosed yard off the kitchen is perfect for your barbeque and entertaining. 2 car direct access garage includes storage cabinets plus the washer and dryer. Award-winning Canyon View Elementary, Sierra Vista and Northwood High. Association amenities include a pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, playground areas, BBQ and more. Just a short distance to plenty of options for shopping, entertainment, dining, etc. Close to parks and walking/biking trails. Great place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Winslow Lane have any available units?
126 Winslow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 126 Winslow Lane have?
Some of 126 Winslow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Winslow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
126 Winslow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Winslow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 126 Winslow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 126 Winslow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 126 Winslow Lane offers parking.
Does 126 Winslow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 126 Winslow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Winslow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 126 Winslow Lane has a pool.
Does 126 Winslow Lane have accessible units?
No, 126 Winslow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Winslow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 Winslow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Winslow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 Winslow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

