126 Winslow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Welcome home to this charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath DETACHED cottage home in Northwood Pointe. You're sure to appreciate the beautifully refinished hardwood flooring downstairs, the upgraded carpeting just installed upstairs and custom painting just completed throughout the home. Pristine European style kitchen with white tile counters and tons of cabinet space. The living room opens to the kitchen and features a cozy fireplace, custom built-ins and a ceiling fan to help keep you comfortable on those warmer days. French doors in the living room brings in natural sunlight. Both bedrooms feature custom California Closet organizers and built-ins. The master bath boasts a tiled shower with built-in seating and convenient dual vanities. Your private enclosed yard off the kitchen is perfect for your barbeque and entertaining. 2 car direct access garage includes storage cabinets plus the washer and dryer. Award-winning Canyon View Elementary, Sierra Vista and Northwood High. Association amenities include a pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, playground areas, BBQ and more. Just a short distance to plenty of options for shopping, entertainment, dining, etc. Close to parks and walking/biking trails. Great place to call home!