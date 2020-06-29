All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM

126 Prospect

126 Prospect · No Longer Available
Location

126 Prospect, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Residence in Birch Trail in Pavilion Park. Much sought after corner lot. Owners have upgraded the interior with granite countertops, plantation shutters, recessed lighting, light hardwood floors, upgraded light carpet,... This outstanding Richmond American home has solar panels already installed to reduce you electric costs. Custom Plantation shutter doors being installed in the 2 sets of sliding doors in the family room. Ceiling fans have been installed in great room and three second story bedrooms. Pavillon Park has all the amenities your family needs including pools, spas, parks, greenbelts, schools, shopping, outdoor recreation ... New schools!! Close to the Portola Springs Park which includes: Nature-Themed Playground, native garden,
2 Lighted Softball Fields, 2 Lighted soccer fields, 1 warm-up field, 1 sand volleyball court, 6 lighted pickle ball courts, 3 lighted tennis courts, picnic shelter and more
You will be situated on one side by mountain wilderness and city-life amenities on the other.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Prospect have any available units?
126 Prospect doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 126 Prospect have?
Some of 126 Prospect's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Prospect currently offering any rent specials?
126 Prospect is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Prospect pet-friendly?
No, 126 Prospect is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 126 Prospect offer parking?
No, 126 Prospect does not offer parking.
Does 126 Prospect have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Prospect does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Prospect have a pool?
Yes, 126 Prospect has a pool.
Does 126 Prospect have accessible units?
No, 126 Prospect does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Prospect have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 Prospect has units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Prospect have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 Prospect does not have units with air conditioning.
