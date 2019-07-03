All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 1 2019 at 6:17 AM

1244 Nolita

1244 Nolita · No Longer Available
Location

1244 Nolita, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
internet access
new construction
Welcome to Hudson in the heart of the Irvine Financial District. This brand-new construction features Lennar’s “Everything’s Included” in your dream home with Smart Products-supported by Amazon Alexa, providing the high-tech convenience lifestyle. stunning views, recessed energy efficient LED lighting, boasting two large bedrooms, walk-in closet, featuring a multitude of windows for exceptional light and an oversized viewing deck that capture the Irvine Financial District. Open floor plan with high ceiling; Gourmet kitchen with stainless-steel 5 burner gas cook top and build-in oven, modern glass wall-mount hood. ENERGY STAR dishwasher with Sensor Cycle. Extra padding carpet throughout three bedrooms provide extra cushion to the touch. Honeywell Wi-Fi connected central heating and air conditioning; well-wrapped balcony; two assigned underground parking spaces with elevator access and many free guest parking spaces; 24-hour security entry; The world class amenities at Central Park West include two resort-style saline pools and spas, an 8000 square foot gym and fitness facilities. Renowned restaurants and shopping centers nearby, Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, The District, DJ Plaza, UTC/UCI campus, Irvine Spectrum, and OC performing Arts Center; Newport Beach, John Wayne Airport, all are all closely within the reach. This unit,on the 2nd level of total 4 levels,is on the best location of the building, very quiet, facing south with street view. Beautiful window coverings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1244 Nolita have any available units?
1244 Nolita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1244 Nolita have?
Some of 1244 Nolita's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1244 Nolita currently offering any rent specials?
1244 Nolita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1244 Nolita pet-friendly?
No, 1244 Nolita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1244 Nolita offer parking?
Yes, 1244 Nolita offers parking.
Does 1244 Nolita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1244 Nolita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1244 Nolita have a pool?
Yes, 1244 Nolita has a pool.
Does 1244 Nolita have accessible units?
No, 1244 Nolita does not have accessible units.
Does 1244 Nolita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1244 Nolita has units with dishwashers.
Does 1244 Nolita have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1244 Nolita has units with air conditioning.
