1244 Nolita

Amenities

Welcome to Hudson in the heart of the Irvine Financial District. This brand-new construction features Lennar’s “Everything’s Included” in your dream home with Smart Products-supported by Amazon Alexa, providing the high-tech convenience lifestyle. stunning views, recessed energy efficient LED lighting, boasting two large bedrooms, walk-in closet, featuring a multitude of windows for exceptional light and an oversized viewing deck that capture the Irvine Financial District. Open floor plan with high ceiling; Gourmet kitchen with stainless-steel 5 burner gas cook top and build-in oven, modern glass wall-mount hood. ENERGY STAR dishwasher with Sensor Cycle. Extra padding carpet throughout three bedrooms provide extra cushion to the touch. Honeywell Wi-Fi connected central heating and air conditioning; well-wrapped balcony; two assigned underground parking spaces with elevator access and many free guest parking spaces; 24-hour security entry; The world class amenities at Central Park West include two resort-style saline pools and spas, an 8000 square foot gym and fitness facilities. Renowned restaurants and shopping centers nearby, Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, The District, DJ Plaza, UTC/UCI campus, Irvine Spectrum, and OC performing Arts Center; Newport Beach, John Wayne Airport, all are all closely within the reach. This unit,on the 2nd level of total 4 levels,is on the best location of the building, very quiet, facing south with street view. Beautiful window coverings.