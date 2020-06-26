All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 25 2019

124 island coral

124 Island Coral · No Longer Available
Location

124 Island Coral, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully, energy efficient newer home in the Jasmine neighborhood in Cypress Village of Irvine. It has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with bright and open floor plan. Cathedral ceiling entrance, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with brand new fridge, washer and dryer. Open conservatory room adds more space in the family room, large windows bringing in the natural light, and more. Window blinds and curtains have been installed and backyard landscaping is in process. Award winning Irvine Unified schools, resort-inspired amenities, parks, scenic trails and open space. Seeing is believing with this gorgeous home and location! For more information, please text or call 714-747-9628.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 island coral have any available units?
124 island coral doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 124 island coral have?
Some of 124 island coral's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 island coral currently offering any rent specials?
124 island coral is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 island coral pet-friendly?
No, 124 island coral is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 124 island coral offer parking?
Yes, 124 island coral offers parking.
Does 124 island coral have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 island coral offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 island coral have a pool?
No, 124 island coral does not have a pool.
Does 124 island coral have accessible units?
No, 124 island coral does not have accessible units.
Does 124 island coral have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 island coral does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 island coral have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 island coral does not have units with air conditioning.
