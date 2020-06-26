124 island coral

Amenities

Beautifully, energy efficient newer home in the Jasmine neighborhood in Cypress Village of Irvine. It has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with bright and open floor plan. Cathedral ceiling entrance, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with brand new fridge, washer and dryer. Open conservatory room adds more space in the family room, large windows bringing in the natural light, and more. Window blinds and curtains have been installed and backyard landscaping is in process. Award winning Irvine Unified schools, resort-inspired amenities, parks, scenic trails and open space. Seeing is believing with this gorgeous home and location! For more information, please text or call 714-747-9628.