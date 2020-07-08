123 Limerick

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill internet access

This is large detached home with NEXT-GEN one bedroom and one bathroom plus a separate laundry room just for yourself. Completely separate private entrance, separate living room & kitchenette, separate heating & cooling control, separate laundry room, and your own full bathroom. Private patio entrance lead you into spacious living room & kitchenette. The stainless steel refrigerator, microwave/convection oven, and stainless steel sink with granite countertop conveniently located in the living room. New front load stackable washer & dryer is in the individual closet. Highly upgrated e-stone countertop, ceramic tile flooring & shower surround make this full bathroom very comfortable. Good size of bedroom with large closet is filled with nature sun shine. American heritage style of community amenities with greenhouse, visitor terrace, junior Olympic size pool, sports court, playground, park, and complimentary BBQ grills. Shopping and dinning are conveniently located at nearby Woodbury Town Center, Cypress Village Shopping Plaza, Irvine Spectrum, and Market Place. Only few minutes driving to freeways. The water, electricity, gas, trash, WIFI are paid! HOA amenities are provided in rent! For single person only.