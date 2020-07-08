All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 123 Limerick.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
123 Limerick
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM

123 Limerick

123 Limerick · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

123 Limerick, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
This is large detached home with NEXT-GEN one bedroom and one bathroom plus a separate laundry room just for yourself. Completely separate private entrance, separate living room & kitchenette, separate heating & cooling control, separate laundry room, and your own full bathroom. Private patio entrance lead you into spacious living room & kitchenette. The stainless steel refrigerator, microwave/convection oven, and stainless steel sink with granite countertop conveniently located in the living room. New front load stackable washer & dryer is in the individual closet. Highly upgrated e-stone countertop, ceramic tile flooring & shower surround make this full bathroom very comfortable. Good size of bedroom with large closet is filled with nature sun shine. American heritage style of community amenities with greenhouse, visitor terrace, junior Olympic size pool, sports court, playground, park, and complimentary BBQ grills. Shopping and dinning are conveniently located at nearby Woodbury Town Center, Cypress Village Shopping Plaza, Irvine Spectrum, and Market Place. Only few minutes driving to freeways. The water, electricity, gas, trash, WIFI are paid! HOA amenities are provided in rent! For single person only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Limerick have any available units?
123 Limerick doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 123 Limerick have?
Some of 123 Limerick's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Limerick currently offering any rent specials?
123 Limerick is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Limerick pet-friendly?
No, 123 Limerick is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 123 Limerick offer parking?
No, 123 Limerick does not offer parking.
Does 123 Limerick have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 Limerick offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Limerick have a pool?
Yes, 123 Limerick has a pool.
Does 123 Limerick have accessible units?
No, 123 Limerick does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Limerick have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Limerick does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Limerick have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Limerick does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology