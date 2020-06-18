All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:44 AM

123 Espina

123 Espina · No Longer Available
Location

123 Espina, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Desirable Eastwood Village Community. Spacious 4 Bedrooms + Loft (upstairs) + 3 Full Baths. 1 Bed & 1 Bath on main floor! Gourmet Kitchen w/ upgraded quartz counter top, stainless steel appliances, back splash, & large island. Living room. Dining room. Brand New Hardwood Floor (main floor.) Fresh Interior Paint. New Windows Blinds (1 yr.) Laundry room upstairs (washer & dryer included.) Central heating & A/C system. Fully landscaped. 2 car attached garage w/ driveway. Ready to move in~ Enjoy! Community's multiple pools, spas, & parks at your convenience. Walking distance to elementary school. Easy access right outside of Eastwood to eateries, banks, markets, etc. Convenience & peace - all in one place!
Sorry! No pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Espina have any available units?
123 Espina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 123 Espina have?
Some of 123 Espina's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Espina currently offering any rent specials?
123 Espina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Espina pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 Espina is pet friendly.
Does 123 Espina offer parking?
Yes, 123 Espina offers parking.
Does 123 Espina have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 Espina offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Espina have a pool?
Yes, 123 Espina has a pool.
Does 123 Espina have accessible units?
No, 123 Espina does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Espina have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Espina does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Espina have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 123 Espina has units with air conditioning.
