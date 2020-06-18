123 Espina

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage pet friendly

Desirable Eastwood Village Community. Spacious 4 Bedrooms + Loft (upstairs) + 3 Full Baths. 1 Bed & 1 Bath on main floor! Gourmet Kitchen w/ upgraded quartz counter top, stainless steel appliances, back splash, & large island. Living room. Dining room. Brand New Hardwood Floor (main floor.) Fresh Interior Paint. New Windows Blinds (1 yr.) Laundry room upstairs (washer & dryer included.) Central heating & A/C system. Fully landscaped. 2 car attached garage w/ driveway. Ready to move in~ Enjoy! Community's multiple pools, spas, & parks at your convenience. Walking distance to elementary school. Easy access right outside of Eastwood to eateries, banks, markets, etc. Convenience & peace - all in one place!

Sorry! No pet.