123 Bright Poppy

Welcome home to this bright, spacious 4 bedroom in Portola Springs Irvine! - Beautiful, spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in Portola Springs Irvine. The home has a solar panel system which will reduce your electricity bill. A water softener system is included. The downstairs is tiled for easy maintenance. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens into dining and living room. The master bedroom located downstairs with a walk-in closet. Master bathroom boasts dual sinks, over sized tub and separate shower. Guest bedroom and full bath downstairs as well. Enclosed outdoor courtyard . Upstairs has a built in desk in the loft- great for studying or office space. 2 bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. Separate laundry room with washer dryer included. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and window coverings. Community pool, park and playground nearby. Close to 5 freeway, toll roads and Woodbury town center. Cats and dogs allowed!
Apply online at www.hcmpm.com
(RLNE4646753)