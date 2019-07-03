All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

123 Bright Poppy

123 Bright Poppy · No Longer Available
Location

123 Bright Poppy, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Welcome home to this bright, spacious 4 bedroom in Portola Springs Irvine! - Beautiful, spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in Portola Springs Irvine. The home has a solar panel system which will reduce your electricity bill. A water softener system is included. The downstairs is tiled for easy maintenance. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens into dining and living room. The master bedroom located downstairs with a walk-in closet. Master bathroom boasts dual sinks, over sized tub and separate shower. Guest bedroom and full bath downstairs as well. Enclosed outdoor courtyard . Upstairs has a built in desk in the loft- great for studying or office space. 2 bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. Separate laundry room with washer dryer included. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and window coverings. Community pool, park and playground nearby. Close to 5 freeway, toll roads and Woodbury town center. Cats and dogs allowed!

Apply online at www.hcmpm.com

(RLNE4646753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Bright Poppy have any available units?
123 Bright Poppy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 123 Bright Poppy have?
Some of 123 Bright Poppy's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Bright Poppy currently offering any rent specials?
123 Bright Poppy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Bright Poppy pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 Bright Poppy is pet friendly.
Does 123 Bright Poppy offer parking?
Yes, 123 Bright Poppy does offer parking.
Does 123 Bright Poppy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 Bright Poppy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Bright Poppy have a pool?
Yes, 123 Bright Poppy has a pool.
Does 123 Bright Poppy have accessible units?
No, 123 Bright Poppy does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Bright Poppy have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Bright Poppy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Bright Poppy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 123 Bright Poppy has units with air conditioning.
