1226 Nolita

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage guest parking hot tub internet access

FURNISHED CONDO! We use great furnitures in this condo just to make your life easier. This unit has Lennar's EVERYTHING'S INCLUDED'' in your dream home with Smart Product supported by Amazon Alexa, providing high-tech convenience lifestyle. recessed energy efficient LED lighting, boasting two large bedrooms, walk-in closets, featuring a multitude of windows for exceptional light and an oversized viewing deck. Open floor plan with high ceiling; Gourmet kitchen with stainless-steel 5 burner gas cook top and build-in oven. Energy Star dishwasher with Sensor cycle. Honeywell Wi-Fi connected central heating and AC; Well-wrapped balcony; TWO SIDE BY SIDE assigned underground parking space with elevator access and many free guest parking spaces; 24-hour security entry; The world class amenities at community include two resort-style saline pools and spas, an 8000 square foot gym and fitness facilities. Renowned restaurants and shopping centers nearby, Diamond Jamboree Plaza, Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, UTC/UCI, Irvine Spectrum, Newport Beach, John Wayne Airport, all are just minutes away.