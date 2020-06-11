All apartments in Irvine
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
1226 Nolita
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:23 PM

1226 Nolita

1226 Nolita · No Longer Available
Location

1226 Nolita, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
FURNISHED CONDO! We use great furnitures in this condo just to make your life easier. This unit has Lennar's EVERYTHING'S INCLUDED'' in your dream home with Smart Product supported by Amazon Alexa, providing high-tech convenience lifestyle. recessed energy efficient LED lighting, boasting two large bedrooms, walk-in closets, featuring a multitude of windows for exceptional light and an oversized viewing deck. Open floor plan with high ceiling; Gourmet kitchen with stainless-steel 5 burner gas cook top and build-in oven. Energy Star dishwasher with Sensor cycle. Honeywell Wi-Fi connected central heating and AC; Well-wrapped balcony; TWO SIDE BY SIDE assigned underground parking space with elevator access and many free guest parking spaces; 24-hour security entry; The world class amenities at community include two resort-style saline pools and spas, an 8000 square foot gym and fitness facilities. Renowned restaurants and shopping centers nearby, Diamond Jamboree Plaza, Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, UTC/UCI, Irvine Spectrum, Newport Beach, John Wayne Airport, all are just minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 Nolita have any available units?
1226 Nolita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1226 Nolita have?
Some of 1226 Nolita's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 Nolita currently offering any rent specials?
1226 Nolita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 Nolita pet-friendly?
No, 1226 Nolita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1226 Nolita offer parking?
Yes, 1226 Nolita offers parking.
Does 1226 Nolita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1226 Nolita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 Nolita have a pool?
Yes, 1226 Nolita has a pool.
Does 1226 Nolita have accessible units?
No, 1226 Nolita does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 Nolita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1226 Nolita has units with dishwashers.
Does 1226 Nolita have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1226 Nolita has units with air conditioning.

