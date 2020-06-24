All apartments in Irvine
1224 Nolita
1224 Nolita

1224 Nolita · No Longer Available
Location

1224 Nolita, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
BRAND NEW! NEVER LIVED IN! Residence 4 on 3rd Floor of brand new Hudson Condominiums by Lennar at Central Park West
Irvine. Home features large great room with deck over looking a courtyard. Gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances
including refrigerator. Each bedroom has its own bathroom and are located on opposite ends of the unit allowing for privacy.
Home is equip with smart Honeywell thermostat and electronic RING doorbell. In unit stackable washer/dryer included in lease.
2 designated parking spots in gated parking garage. Window coverings have been ordered and will be installed soon. Enjoy
amenities within the community including a swimming pool, playground, covered picnic area with barbecue grills, and large open
spaces for personal recreational activities. Enjoy easy access to 5 and 405 Freeways, Corporate Irvine Area, Newport Beach,
John Wayne Airport. As well as, award winning shopping and dining experiences.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 Nolita have any available units?
1224 Nolita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1224 Nolita have?
Some of 1224 Nolita's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 Nolita currently offering any rent specials?
1224 Nolita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 Nolita pet-friendly?
No, 1224 Nolita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1224 Nolita offer parking?
Yes, 1224 Nolita offers parking.
Does 1224 Nolita have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1224 Nolita offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 Nolita have a pool?
Yes, 1224 Nolita has a pool.
Does 1224 Nolita have accessible units?
No, 1224 Nolita does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 Nolita have units with dishwashers?
No, 1224 Nolita does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1224 Nolita have units with air conditioning?
No, 1224 Nolita does not have units with air conditioning.
