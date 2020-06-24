1224 Nolita

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

BRAND NEW! NEVER LIVED IN! Residence 4 on 3rd Floor of brand new Hudson Condominiums by Lennar at Central Park West

Irvine. Home features large great room with deck over looking a courtyard. Gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances

including refrigerator. Each bedroom has its own bathroom and are located on opposite ends of the unit allowing for privacy.

Home is equip with smart Honeywell thermostat and electronic RING doorbell. In unit stackable washer/dryer included in lease.

2 designated parking spots in gated parking garage. Window coverings have been ordered and will be installed soon. Enjoy

amenities within the community including a swimming pool, playground, covered picnic area with barbecue grills, and large open

spaces for personal recreational activities. Enjoy easy access to 5 and 405 Freeways, Corporate Irvine Area, Newport Beach,

John Wayne Airport. As well as, award winning shopping and dining experiences.