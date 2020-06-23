All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

122 Wanderer

122 Wanderer · No Longer Available
Location

122 Wanderer, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
tennis court
PORTOLA SPRINGS, IRVINE. Welcome home to this brand new residence in the prestigious hilltop community of Elderberry. As you enter this spacious home you will be welcomed by lovely wooden floors, designer window shades and shutters, and an oversized great room that opens up to the cozy backyard and patio. The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage space. Downstairs you'll also find a guest bedroom and full bath, as well as a powder room. The second story offers plush carpet, a spacious master bed- and bathroom, a guest bedroom with en-suite bath, one more bedroom with a 5th bathroom, and a laundry room. Finally you'll love the very large loft space which could be used as an office, family room, exercise area, etc! The home is conveniently located close to the brand new Portola Springs Elementary School, and the community pool. Amenities include: basketball courts, tot lots, a recreation center, BBQ, tennis courts, 14 neighborhood parks and six community pools. Contact the listing agent via: www.jaleesapeluso.com. Please note that the map showing the listing location may be incorrect. Enter "KB Home Elderberry at Portola Springs" as your destination to find the right neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Wanderer have any available units?
122 Wanderer doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 122 Wanderer have?
Some of 122 Wanderer's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Wanderer currently offering any rent specials?
122 Wanderer isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Wanderer pet-friendly?
No, 122 Wanderer is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 122 Wanderer offer parking?
Yes, 122 Wanderer does offer parking.
Does 122 Wanderer have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Wanderer does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Wanderer have a pool?
Yes, 122 Wanderer has a pool.
Does 122 Wanderer have accessible units?
No, 122 Wanderer does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Wanderer have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Wanderer does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Wanderer have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Wanderer does not have units with air conditioning.
