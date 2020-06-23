122 Wanderer

Amenities

PORTOLA SPRINGS, IRVINE. Welcome home to this brand new residence in the prestigious hilltop community of Elderberry. As you enter this spacious home you will be welcomed by lovely wooden floors, designer window shades and shutters, and an oversized great room that opens up to the cozy backyard and patio. The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage space. Downstairs you'll also find a guest bedroom and full bath, as well as a powder room. The second story offers plush carpet, a spacious master bed- and bathroom, a guest bedroom with en-suite bath, one more bedroom with a 5th bathroom, and a laundry room. Finally you'll love the very large loft space which could be used as an office, family room, exercise area, etc! The home is conveniently located close to the brand new Portola Springs Elementary School, and the community pool. Amenities include: basketball courts, tot lots, a recreation center, BBQ, tennis courts, 14 neighborhood parks and six community pools. Contact the listing agent via: www.jaleesapeluso.com. Please note that the map showing the listing location may be incorrect. Enter "KB Home Elderberry at Portola Springs" as your destination to find the right neighborhood.